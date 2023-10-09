Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative Launches Month-Long Campaign to promote Women’s Health

Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative is committed to empowering women, and that includes promoting their health. In October 2023, the Initiative will host its fifth annual Women’s Health Month program, which will focus on raising awareness of important health issues and encouraging healthy lifestyle habits.

Access Bank recognizes the importance of women’s health and seeks to make a positive impact on the lives of women in our community. Through this month-long campaign, the bank hopes to raise awareness about the significance of regular health check-ups, and preventative care, educate women on health-related concerns and elevate the overall quality of healthcare available to women in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen at the Bank’s head office recently, Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head, W Initiative at Access Bank said

Access Bank has consistently led the way in empowering women and our commitment remains steadfast. This October, the W Initiative has carefully planned a series of activities to empower millions of women across the country through expert health insights, education, and health screening opportunities. These include free cervical cancer screenings, free hepatitis B screenings, discounts on annual health packages, informative health talk sessions at our branches, a complimentary virtual therapy session on World Mental Health Day, an engaging W health webinar on PCOS, Sexual wellness and Menopause, free eye screenings in observance of World Sight Day and a wide array of other inspiring events to support the health journey of our female clientele. This campaign aligns with our commitment to social responsibility and empowering women in our community. We firmly believe that when women are healthy and well-informed, they are better equipped to achieve their personal and financial goals. Join us in our mission to promote women’s health and well-being. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women in our community. Abiodun concluded.

The ‘W’ Initiative remains committed to promoting healthcare accessibility for women and has continually done so through the Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) – a discounted health financing product created specifically to enable payment of medical bills for fertility treatments, natal support, and other specialized procedures making access to quality healthcare easier and convenient for women and their families.

To discover more about the advantages of participating in the W Health Month campaign, connect with the ‘W’ initiative at Access Bank through Email: [email protected] Also, follow their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter)

