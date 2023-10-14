Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

Colours can have a great impact on our mood and perception. They also can tell a lot about the character of the wearer. Blue in clothing is a colour of compromise, a balance between the monotonous style of neutrals and the imposing vibe of brighter colours. It is the colour of tranquillity, it energizes and can have a healing effect.

Blue symbolizes dependability, stability and trust, along with consistency and authority. Colour psychologists say people whose favourite colour is blue are often reasonable and know how to keep the self in hand. With an enormous range in tones and shades, it is one of the easiest colours to style, very forgiving and goes well for official and casual occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luchy Donalds (@luchydonalds)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENKAY “Ede Nkechinyere” (@theenkayofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Morey (@moreyfaith)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMA WOMAN – Luxe Womenswear Clothing Brand (@samawoman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki Osinbajo (@kikiosinbajo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma (@thealmachronicle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amara Kanu (@amarakanu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLESSMOND DIAMOND ✨ (@in.sxn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAIRE ENIOLA IDERA NNANI 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@claireidera)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie)

