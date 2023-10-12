BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Alliance Francaise, 9, Osborne Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: HERE

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Online

RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: University of Lagos Sports Complex, University Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Time: 9 PM – 6 AM

Venue: Sol Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Blue Pictures Cinema, The City Mall, Onikan Round About, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, 14 October, 2023

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Radisson Hotel, Lagos, Ikeja.

RSVP: HERE

The Signature Experience is a cocktails tasting festival, that looks to promote the cocktail culture in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole while also creating room for upwardly mobile folk to network and have fun.

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Baywater Park, Wole Olateju, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Eden Lounge Oshuntokun Bodija, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Soul Healing

After an extensive and successful three months on the road touring the United Kingdom and Europe, Etuk Obong is excited to announce his homecoming show.

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: TRUTH VILLAGE, 112 Akerele St, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Clay Mold & Painting

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: 37, Glover Court Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE