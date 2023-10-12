BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Alliance Francaise, 9, Osborne Road, Ikoyi.
RSVP: HERE

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Online
RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023.
Time: 9 AM
Venue: University of Lagos Sports Complex, University Road, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023.
Time: 9 PM – 6 AM
Venue: Sol Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Oniru, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Blue Pictures Cinema, The City Mall, Onikan Round About, Lagos Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, 14 October, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Radisson Hotel, Lagos, Ikeja.
RSVP: HERE

The Signature XP

The Signature Experience is a cocktails tasting festival, that looks to promote the cocktail culture in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole while also creating room for upwardly mobile folk to network and have fun.

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Baywater Park, Wole Olateju, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Eden Lounge Oshuntokun Bodija, Ibadan.
RSVP: HERE

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time: 6 PM
Venue: The Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Soul Healing

After an extensive and successful three months on the road touring the United Kingdom and Europe, Etuk Obong is excited to announce his homecoming show.

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time: 7 PM
Venue: TRUTH VILLAGE, 112 Akerele St, Surulere, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Clay Mold & Painting

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
VenueHard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: 37, Glover Court Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueJohnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

