BNShareYourHustle: NanaDIYCorner Has the Perfect Timeless & Functional Decor for Your Space

Hey BNers,

For the October edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

NanaDIYCorner | @nanadiycorner is our October #BNShareYourHustle feature.

***

Nana DIY Corner specialises in creating personalised living and office spaces that reflect the unique style and personality of each client and blend creativity, functionality, and aesthetics to transform houses into inviting homes.

Their curated collection of accessories and decor items showcases a harmonious blend of modern, contemporary, and timeless elegance. At NDC, they believe that every space tells a story, and they are committed to helping you write that story in style.

To shop their products, you can reach them via any of the following mediums:

