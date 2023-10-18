Flytime Promotions to Celebrate 19 Years of Entertainment with Star-Studded 2023 Afrobeats Lineup

Flytime Promotions, one of Africa’s leading entertainment powerhouses, is celebrating its 19th-year milestone in delivering premium entertainment experiences in Lagos, Nigeria, and beyond.

Its flagship events, Flytime Fest with Rhythm Unplugged, have consistently drawn over 20,000 attendees to Lagos, Nigeria, year after year, firmly establishing its position as one of Africa’s most iconic cultural celebrations.

Alongside this highly anticipated 2023 lineup, Flytime Fest announces a multi-year sponsorship with one of the world’s leading beverage companies, Coca-Cola, to bring the best of Afrobeats and live music to millions of fans in Nigeria and around the globe.

Cecil Hammond, Founder and CEO of Flytime Promotions, shared his vision for the future, saying,

At Flytime, our focus has always been to offer a platform for the world to experience our best-in-class Afrobeats talents, both established and emerging. As we move towards our 20th year in the industry, we remain dedicated to driving excellence in all that we do and will continue to push boundaries to make Nigeria proud, not only on the continent but around the world.

Flytime Fest embodies youthfulness and vibrancy, capturing the hearts of multiple generations, from the trendsetting Gen Z to the seasoned Gen X. For Afrobeats fans worldwide, the resonating chorus is clear: ‘WE OWN DECEMBER!’

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:

DEC 21, 2023 | Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged, renowned for introducing emerging Nigerian talent to the world stage, will once again showcase Nigeria’s unique sounds, sights, and popular culture. The 2023 edition features a star-studded lineup including Lil Durk, Roddy Rich, Ajebo Hustlers, BNXN, Brazy, Fave, Fireboy, Iyanya, Mayorkun, Spyro, Wurld, and more to be announced.

DEC 23, 2023 | Headlining Artist, Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel, the acclaimed maestro responsible for chart-toppers like ‘Buga’ and ‘Odo (Cough),’ graces the stage, promising an unforgettable night of ceaseless excitement.

DEC 24, 2023 | Headlining Artist, Davido

Afrobeats luminary Davido will bring his captivating persona, which has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. His electrifying presence will illuminate our stages this December.

DEC 25, 2023 | HeadlinIing Artist, Asake

Concluding the event, Asake returns to the Flytime Fest stage for the ultimate experience. A night of pure enchantment, Asake never fails to deliver a vibrant, star-filled performance.

Flytime Promotions has consistently brought music enthusiasts premium live entertainment for nearly two decades. The December 2023 edition at The Eko Convention Center signifies its 19th year of delivering top-tier entertainment experiences in Lagos, Nigeria.

Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Promotions, expressed her excitement about this year’s fest

Central to our mission at Flytime, we remain committed to providing the best security, accessible access for those with special needs, and giving back to our community through Road14 Studios. With the 20th year on the horizon, the best is yet to come.

To receive exclusive access to tickets, lineup releases, and festival updates, please subscribe to their newsletter via the website. Ticket sales are exclusively offered on Flytime’s Official Website.

For table bookings, please contact them at 08180222111 or email [email protected].

FLYTIME FEST 2023 proudly presents our esteemed sponsors: Coca-Cola, Magicline Films, and Road14 Studios.

