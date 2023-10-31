Guinness World Record: Lola Mewu Has Completed Her 72-Hour Painting Marathon 👏🏾👏🏾

Nigerian artist Lola Mewu has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent painting, clocking in at 72 hours. She surpassed the previous record of 60 hours, set by Roland Palmerts of France in 2013.

Mewu began painting on Saturday, October 28, 2023, and continued until Tuesday, October 31. She created a variety of artworks during her marathon, including many that feature nostalgic childhood scenes. Some of her paintings have already been auctioned off.

She did it !!!! 72 hours

Lola broke and set a new Guinness world record for the longest painting marathon and she’s still going!!!

