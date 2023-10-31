Connect with us

Guinness World Record: Lola Mewu Has Completed Her 72-Hour Painting Marathon 👏🏾👏🏾

The Music Storyteller: Blessing Manafa's Journey with Afrobeats

Elegance and Excellence: Highlights from the 8th EMY Africa Awards

#TFAA17: Tobi Bakre, Asake, Veekee James and Victor Fatanmi Among Winners at The Future Awards Africa

Veuve Clicquot Announces the Winners of the Bold Woman Award In Nigeria

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

#BNCampusSeries: Studying Counsellor Education Helped Ameerah Yakub Attain Mental Wellness

Toyosi Etim-Effiong Graces the Cover of Today's Woman Magazine

Two Nigerian Teachers, Peace Sule and Stephanie Akinwoya Shortlisted for the 2023 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian artist Lola Mewu has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent painting, clocking in at 72 hours. She surpassed the previous record of 60 hours, set by Roland Palmerts of France in 2013.

Mewu began painting on Saturday, October 28, 2023, and continued until Tuesday, October 31. She created a variety of artworks during her marathon, including many that feature nostalgic childhood scenes. Some of her paintings have already been auctioned off.

Congratulations on this incredible achievement, Lola!

