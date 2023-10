Fresh from the release of his “Maverick” album in July 2023, Kizz Daniel has now dropped the official video for “My G.”

“My G” is the second track on the widely acclaimed album, and it was produced by DJ Coublon, Roc Legion, MOG, Killertunes, and Fiokee, while the crisp and colourful video was directed by TG Omori.

Watch: