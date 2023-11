BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Why You Still Dey Dance?

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: 5, Sumbo Jibowu Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Automated Stock Market Investing Seminar Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 11 AM

Venue: 22, Oba Akran Avenue, Opp. Airtel Office, Ikeja, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Come Alive with Tojue Nwigbo

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 23 Atabara Street, Wuse 2, Abuja

RSVP: HERE

Party Like It’s ‘99

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The FreeMe Space, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

EXP First Friday December Cruise Date: Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 5 PM Venue: Lagos Island RSVP: HERE

The Sound Of Christmas

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: MERIT HOUSE (NNMA) 22 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 904101, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory

RSVP: HERE

Man Vs Mic

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Eric’s Villagio Kubwa, Abuja

RSVP: HERE

Saturday Yoga Class This is a 60-minute beginner-friendly vinyasa yoga session to help build physical strength and muscle flexibility, release tension, find relaxation and create emotional balance.

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Open Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive. Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE

Pulse Fiesta Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 5 PM Venue: Landmark Beach , VI, Lagos RSVP: HERE

Waterside Stage Play

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre Onikan, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Fit Fun Festival

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 7 AM

Venue: Azny Car Park, Port Harcourt

RSVP: HERE

DevFest Aba 2023

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Nobik International Event Centre, 7 Up Road, Aba, 450101

RSVP: HERE

Food Farm

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Crystal Park, Yaba, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Owambe Fest 2023

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Glitz Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

In The Mix

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 59 Raymond Njoku St, Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

JIRIKA Pleasure Park Games & Chill

Date: Saturday, December 2 – Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park

RSVP: HERE

The Owambe Party Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Amore Gardens Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Nigeria Professional Football League: Sporting Lagos Vs Katsina United

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 3: 30 PM

Venue: Onikan Stadium Lagos

RSVP: HERE

DataMerge Hangout

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Landmark Beach, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Souled Out With Wana Wana

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: RELE, 32 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.



Audiomack House

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: La Vella, 65 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



The Healing: Locks, Keys & Hearts

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM.

Venue: American Corner, Women Development Center, Calabar, Cross River State

RSVP: HERE





Mirror Mirror Stage Play

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Olusegun Obasanjo Auditorium, Ministry of Justice, Abuja, Nigeria

RSVP: HERE