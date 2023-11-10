Connect with us

Shallipopi Releases Debut Album “Presido La Pluto”

Nigerian singer and songwriter Shallipopi has dropped his debut album, “Presido La Pluto.”

The thirteen-track album features previously released songs like “So What?” featuring Tekno, “Things on Things”, “Oscroh (Pepperline)”, and “Evil Receive,” as well as collaborative efforts with Focalistic, Zerrydl, and Odumodublvck.

The “Elon Musk” singer also dropped the official video for “Evil Receive,” directed by Vissionaire Pictures.

Stream here.

Listen below:

