Kikifoodies Presents Mouthwatering Triple B Fried Rice Recipe in Day 3 of "25 Days of Christmas" | Watch

Kikifoodies Whips Up a Refreshing Strawberry Daiquiri Recipe on Day Two of "25 Days of Christmas"

Burger King Unveils the Pepe Whopper to Spice Up This Season

Make Bole & Fish At Home, All You Need Is A Good Oven & This Yummy Recipe From Grace Adepoju

DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

Amala Lovers, The Kitchen Muse Is Out With The Best Hack You’ve Ever Known. Easy Peasy | WATCH

Jollof Rice Lovers, Check Out This Beautiful Nigerian Jollof Appraisal From Jenna Wends | WATCH

Nigerian Cuisine to the World: Yewande Komolafe is set to launch her Cookbook in Lagos

Native Drink Lovers, Check Out This Zomkom Recipe From Grace Adepoju | WATCH

1 hour ago

In day three of her exciting and family-friendly Christmas recipes Vlog series titled “25 Days of Christmas,” Kikifoodies gives a step-by-step guide on how to whip up a delicious Triple B fried rice.

What you need:

400g beef
Seasoned with
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon of pepper powder
1 crown of broccoli (200g)
1 small bell pepper
2 ½ cups of rice
2 ½ cups of water
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons of oil
1 tablespoon sesame oil (optional)
A handful of onions
2 minced garlic
Thumb-sized ginger
¼ teaspoons of pepper
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

Watch:

