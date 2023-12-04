Cuisine
Kikifoodies Presents Mouthwatering Triple B Fried Rice Recipe in Day 3 of “25 Days of Christmas” | Watch
In day three of her exciting and family-friendly Christmas recipes Vlog series titled “25 Days of Christmas,” Kikifoodies gives a step-by-step guide on how to whip up a delicious Triple B fried rice.
What you need:
400g beef
Seasoned with
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon of pepper powder
1 crown of broccoli (200g)
1 small bell pepper
2 ½ cups of rice
2 ½ cups of water
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons of oil
1 tablespoon sesame oil (optional)
A handful of onions
2 minced garlic
Thumb-sized ginger
¼ teaspoons of pepper
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 tablespoon of oyster sauce
Watch: