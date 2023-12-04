Kikifoodies Presents Mouthwatering Triple B Fried Rice Recipe in Day 3 of “25 Days of Christmas” | Watch

In day three of her exciting and family-friendly Christmas recipes Vlog series titled “25 Days of Christmas,” Kikifoodies gives a step-by-step guide on how to whip up a delicious Triple B fried rice.

What you need:

400g beef

Seasoned with

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon of pepper powder

1 crown of broccoli (200g)

1 small bell pepper

2 ½ cups of rice

2 ½ cups of water

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons of oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil (optional)

A handful of onions

2 minced garlic

Thumb-sized ginger

¼ teaspoons of pepper

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

Watch: