Kikifoodies Shares Irresistible Homemade Pizza and Baileys Chocolate Cake on Days 4 and 5 of “25 Days of Christmas” | Watch

In days four and five of her 25 Days of Christmas Recipes Vlog, culinary content creator Kikifoodies shares how to make the best homemade pizza and how to make yummy Baileys chocolate cake.

What you need for Baileys Chocolate Cake

1 cup flour (130g)

3/4 cup sugar (150g) If you want it very sweet, use 1 cup of sugar (200g).

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (25g)

1 teaspoon baking powder (4g)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda (4g)

1/2 teaspoon salt (2g)

1/2 cup buttermilk (substitute with yoghurt)

¼ cup water

1/4 cup baileys (Irish cream); substitute with ¼ cup water or milk.

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

½ tablespoon cocoa powder

2 tablespoons of milk or cream

1 tablespoon Irish cream

Watch:

What you need to make 2 (13-inch) pizzas

525g (3 cups) bread flour (substitute with all-purpose flour)

6g (2 teaspoons) instant yeast

20g (5 teaspoons) of sugar

9g (1 ½ teaspoon) salt

3 tablespoons of oil

1½ cup water (375 ml)

¼ cup pizza sauce

1 ½ cups mozzarella cheese

Pizza sauce

1 cup of pizza sauce

1/4 cup of ketchup

1/4 tablespoons salt (pinch)

1 teaspoon of oregano