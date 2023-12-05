Connect with us

Kikifoodies Shares Irresistible Homemade Pizza and Baileys Chocolate Cake on Days 4 and 5 of "25 Days of Christmas" | Watch

Kikifoodies Presents Mouthwatering Triple B Fried Rice Recipe in Day 3 of "25 Days of Christmas" | Watch

Kikifoodies Whips Up a Refreshing Strawberry Daiquiri Recipe on Day Two of "25 Days of Christmas"

Burger King Unveils the Pepe Whopper to Spice Up This Season

Make Bole & Fish At Home, All You Need Is A Good Oven & This Yummy Recipe From Grace Adepoju

DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

Amala Lovers, The Kitchen Muse Is Out With The Best Hack You’ve Ever Known. Easy Peasy | WATCH

Jollof Rice Lovers, Check Out This Beautiful Nigerian Jollof Appraisal From Jenna Wends | WATCH

Nigerian Cuisine to the World: Yewande Komolafe is set to launch her Cookbook in Lagos

Kikifoodies Shares Irresistible Homemade Pizza and Baileys Chocolate Cake on Days 4 and 5 of “25 Days of Christmas” | Watch

Published

55 mins ago

 on

In days four and five of her 25 Days of Christmas Recipes Vlog, culinary content creator Kikifoodies shares how to make the best homemade pizza and how to make yummy Baileys chocolate cake.

What you need for Baileys Chocolate Cake

1 cup flour (130g)
3/4 cup sugar (150g) If you want it very sweet, use 1 cup of sugar (200g).
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (25g)
1 teaspoon baking powder (4g)
1/2 teaspoon baking soda (4g)
1/2 teaspoon salt (2g)
1/2 cup buttermilk (substitute with yoghurt)
¼ cup water
1/4 cup baileys (Irish cream); substitute with ¼ cup water or milk.
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar
½ tablespoon cocoa powder
2 tablespoons of milk or cream
1 tablespoon Irish cream

Watch:

What you need to make 2 (13-inch) pizzas

525g (3 cups) bread flour (substitute with all-purpose flour)
6g (2 teaspoons) instant yeast
20g (5 teaspoons) of sugar
9g (1 ½ teaspoon) salt
3 tablespoons of oil
1½ cup water (375 ml)
¼ cup pizza sauce
1 ½ cups mozzarella cheese

Pizza sauce

1 cup of pizza sauce
1/4 cup of ketchup
1/4 tablespoons salt (pinch)
1 teaspoon of oregano

