Innovation, Elegance, and Warmth: LG Redefines ‘Life’s Good’ with New Brand Identity

In a bid to continuously innovate and maintain its market leadership in an ever-evolving industry, one of the leading consumer electronics and home appliance brands LG has unveiled its new brand identity built around the slogan ‘Life’s Good.’

The LG Brand and Visual Identity unveiling event, which had in attendance top staff of LG Nigeria as well as distinguished personalities and leading members of the LG Insider Community, was graced by LG’s Brand Ambassador and multi-award-winning actress, Rita Dominic.

In his Welcome Address, LG’s Head of Corporate Marketing, Hari Elluru, commended LG customers, especially those within the LG Insider Community, for their brand loyalty, continuous engagement, and referral of the LG brand to their network.

As a value-adding event, guests at the LG Brand and Visual Identity unveiling event had the opportunity for a live session with leading Etiquette Coach, Janet Adetu, who delivered a keynote speech on ‘How Personal Branding and Executive Presence Drives Innovation’.

A major highlight of the event was the celebration of the LG Brand Ambassador, Rita Dominic, who, over the years of her engagement with the brand, has added significant value and made substantial contributions to its growth in the Nigerian market. In an emotional moment of the evening, she was presented with a pencil art portrait in appreciation for her work in impacting the LG brand.

It wasn’t all talk; with LG, there’s always something to be won by guests. A mini-raffle draw was conducted, and three lucky winners went home with LG Microwave ovens and an LG Refrigerator. The day was then rounded off with guests being treated to choice meals, good music, and a gift bag.

With the new Brand Identity, LG has embodied the meaning of ‘Life’s Good’ and is set to activate a ‘Better Life’ for its customers through uncompromising quality, human-centered innovation, and warmth to power a smile.

