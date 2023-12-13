New EP: Doela — Currency

Connect with us

Rising music star Doela has released her highly anticipated debut EP, “Currency.”

Comprising five tracks, each offering a glimpse into Doela’s unique perspective and artistic vision, “Currency” features a diverse sound for all types of music lovers. The single “Lagos Boys are Mad” is an infectious anthem that showcases Doela’s powerful vocals and ability to craft catchy melodies. The song is an uplifting and empowering ode to self-expression and female empowerment, resonating with listeners of all backgrounds.

Throughout the EP, Doela explores a range of emotions, from an introspective ballad on the opening track “Don’t Let Me Down” to energetic, dance-worthy tracks like “Lagos Boys Are Made” and “I Don’t Care.” Her lyrics are honest and relatable, touching upon themes of love, self-discovery, and resilience. With her soulful delivery and heartfelt storytelling, Doela invites listeners to connect with her music on a deeply personal level.

Collaborating with her long-time producer, Nanowavy, Doela has created a sonic landscape that is both contemporary and timeless. Each track on the Currency EP showcases her versatility as an artist, effortlessly blending genres and pushing boundaries.

Speaking about the release of her EP, Doela says, “This project is the culmination of years of hard work and self-discovery. I wanted to create music that not only resonates with people but also empowers them to embrace their true selves. I hope that through my music, listeners can find solace, inspiration, and a sense of belonging.” With the release of the Currency EP, she is ready to take her career to new heights, solidifying her place as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Stream here.

Listen below:

