Davido Set to Perform His First Concert at Madison Square Garden in April 2024

Billboard has announced that Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido is poised to take centre stage at NYC’s iconic Madison Square Garden on April 17, 2024.

His first-ever concert at this legendary venue, the electrifying performance is slated to be a highlight of his extended Timeless Tour, produced by Duke Concept, spanning across North America.

The highly anticipated tour will kick off with the monumental Madison Square Garden show, followed by a mesmerising performance at Montreal’s Place Bell on April 19 and culminating with an unforgettable finale at Orlando’s Additional Financial Arena on April 24.

Davido expressed his excitement, stating, “Seven years ago, I walked past Madison Square Garden and looked at it and said, ‘We gonna come back and shut this down.’ So to be here now, able to play Madison Square Garden in New York, one of the first cities and fans to embrace my music, at this iconic venue … it’s a dream come true.”

Davido’s performance will follow the recent success of fellow Nigerian artists Burna Boy‘s historic time in April 2022 and Wizkid’s unforgettable concert in November 2022 at the famed MSG.

Davido, who has been having a wonderful year, has been nominated in the categories of best African music performance for his summer smash hit “Unavailable” with Musa Keys and best global music album for his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Timeless, in the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Released via Davido Music Worldwide in March 2023, Timeless soared to No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and claimed the No. 2 spot on World Albums. The album’s title track, “Timeless,” secured impressive positions at No. 3 on both the U.S. Afrobeats Songs and World Digital Song Sales charts.