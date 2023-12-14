From Jaywon’s ‘This Year’ to ‘Onwa December’ by Tony Oneweek – Will You Have These Holiday-Themed Songs on Replay This Year?

Nigeria has a rich and diverse musical culture, offering holiday songs in various genres such as Yoruba, Igbo, fuji, and R&B. So, whether you prefer contemporary or classic tunes, there’s a song for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

We previously shared a list of fun activities to try out in December without breaking the bank, as well as some great movies to watch this Christmas. As we approach the holiday season, we’re back with some new and classic songs to enjoy during this time with your loved ones. The majority of these songs are oldies and evergreen. So let’s get nostalgic, shall we?

Odun Nlo Sopin by Mrs. D.A. Fasoyin

A classic Yoruba song that celebrates the coming of the new year and the blessings of God. This song was released many years ago, before some of us were even born. But that’s something about the timelessness of this song. The translation of the title is “The year is coming to an end” and its lyrics reflect on gratitude, reflection, and thanksgiving, acknowledging the end of the year and expressing hope and anticipation for the coming year. At the end of every year, people open their palms and sing the lyrics to this song in prayers – blessing what’s left of the year and the new year that’s fast approaching.

Odun Keresimesi by Chief Ebenezer Obey

Released many years ago, this is another Yoruba song that extends wishes of a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year to everyone.

Ovation Red Carol Theme Song

A Christmas song that features Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Davido and more? You should definitely put this on repeat. The song celebrates Christmas in Lagos and the spirit of giving.

12 Days of Christmas by Naija Boys

This song is an imitation of The Wiggles’ 12 Days to Christmas with a Nigerian hilarious twist by four Nigerian boys. They weave stuff like jollof rice, fufu, and goat meat into the song. You should definitely put this on replay this year.

Christmas Sometin by Simi

What is Christmas if not enjoyment belleful? Simi sings to everyone to enjoy until their savings turn red. You’ve been working through the year, it’s not bad if you lavish everything this Christmas. Spend this money, your account balance will be alright. Though it was released last year, this song will grow to become an evergreen holiday song.

5 Days to Christmas by Kwan Pa

In this song, Kwan Pa narrates a sequence of experiences as they occur on the days leading to Christmas. It is also an imitation of The Wiggles‘ 12 Days to Christmas. It’s a cool song with a cinematic and action video. You should watch the video while listening to the song to get the full experience.

Merry Christmas, Darling by Timi Dakolo ft. Emeli Sande

Timi Dakolo is a talented songwriter whose songs often touch the heart. His romantic ballads are particularly noteworthy and his almost every song is considered a classic. This particular song is a remake of Karen Carpenter‘s classic, “Merry Christmas, Darling but with a soulful touch. It expresses the feeling of longing for a loved one during the festive season.

All I Want For Christmas Is You by Ric Hassani

Ric Hassani has a unique voice in the Nigerian music industry. In this song, he delivers a smooth rendition of Mariah Carey‘s classic Christmas hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, with a Nigerian twist. The song is a declaration of love and devotion for the one who makes the festive season special. Who holds a special place in your heart this holiday season? Come tell us!

Afehyia Pa by eShun

A Ghanaian song that means “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” in Twi. The song is a cheerful and upbeat tune that celebrates the joy of the season. You should definitely put this on repeat.

Jingle Bell by Korede Bello

When Korede Bello was making this song, he was aware that the song would be an instant evergreen song because the lyrics are nostalgic and catchy. Want to put your kids in a celebratory mode this holiday? Then let this song be on replay.

Jingle Bell by Selebobo ft. Slow Dog, Kelvin Survivor, Spata E

This is a danceable song that mixes Igbo and English lyrics, with a catchy chorus. Since there’d be parties and enjoyment left and right, this song is a fun and festive way to enjoy the holidays.

Christmas is Here by Teni

Teni is known for her soulful and smooth voice that doesn’t fail to draw in listeners. In this song, she urges her listeners to celebrate and party, and then prays for the season to be fruitful. This is a song you should definitely put on repeat.

Onwa December by Tony Oneweek

Onwa in Igbo means “month” and, like Fasoyin’s song, this is also a themed song specifically for December. The beat draws you in and instantly puts you into party mode. And then the lyrics open, “Everybody gyrate, ja ja, gyrate.” As a proper Nigerian who participated in inter-house sports activities, the moment you hear gyrate, you know the next thing is to shake your body.

Odun Titun by King Sunny Ade

Anything from King Sunny Ade is evergreen. Odun Titun is a juju song that gives thanks to God for the new year and prays for peace and happiness.

This Year by Jawon

This is such a good song to listen to in the new year. Jaywon prays the year will be fruitful, and that everyone shall be blessed with success and joy and everything happiness. It’s been almost a decade since this song was released but it’s such an evergreen song.

Which of these songs will you put on replay this holiday?