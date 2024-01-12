Amazon Executive by Day, DJ Queen by Night... Georgia Akuwudike is Proof You Can Do it All

It is quite uncommon in our world to combine the corporate world with a pop-culture lifestyle. For instance, it is quite hard to witness a bank manager who doubles as an artist. Most people quit one to pursue the other. But the case is different from Georgia Akuwudike.

Georgia is the Director of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Operations for Amazon UK and also an ‘Executive DJ’, as she dubs herself. Georgia, during the day, would be found in the corporate world mode, making calls and aligning business files, and at night, she would take over the controls and gears to mix music at parties. They often say you can’t be a professional and be an “outsider,” but that’s not for Georgia. She is a professional outsider who has won many awards, including the Best Female Chartered Accountant award from ICAN in 2013, the UK Everywoman in Logistics ‘Above and Beyond’ Award in 2019, and the African Achievers Diaspora Impact Award in 2022.

In this exclusive interview, Georgia Akuwudike shares how she combines the two worlds. Enjoy.

How are you doing today?

I am doing well, thank you. I feel even better today for having this conversation with you. Thank you for the spotlight.

Happy to have you. How was 2023 for you?

2023 was an incredible year for me because I achieved numerous significant milestones. Firstly, I was promoted to Director of Operations at Amazon, marking a moment of validation and appreciation for my hard work, commitment, and dedication to the business. I also ventured into the world of DJing, officially launching my career as a DJ in January 2023. This allowed me to share my passion for music with the world and create unforgettable experiences for audiences. Testing my physical and mental limits, I dedicated myself to intense training and participation in a live boxing competition in support of cancer research, as I had lost a loved one to cancer. That gruelling journey taught me valuable lessons on resilience and discipline. I launched Raising Giants, a community focused on nurturing the next generation of African female giants, following the values of Proverbs 31. As I continued to grow deeper spiritually, I also explored new skills and became a sound engineer apprentice in my church. I had my first external public speaking gig with over 1500 in-person participants, and I became a career coach. Lastly, I started writing my memoir, titled “Battle Scars, Bragging Rights.” This reflective process allows me to capture the transformative moments of my life and share my journey with others.

However, it is important to acknowledge that 2023 was not without its challenges. I experienced intense stress throughout the year, and I also went through the emotional rollercoaster of falling in and out of love. Despite these ups and downs, the year was ultimately fulfilling, and I attribute my successes and blessings to God. I give Him all the glory for the incredible opportunities that came my way and for the strength to balance them all.

What a wonderful year you had. What is 2024 looking like for you?

2024 holds immense excitement as I prepare to leave behind my eight-year stay in the UK and return to my motherland, Africa. This upcoming journey is set to make history as I take on the role of Director of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Operations for Amazon, spearheading their e-commerce operations in the region, starting with South Africa. It signifies a whole new chapter in my life, and I am thrilled by the endless possibilities it holds. Working alongside an incredible team, I eagerly anticipate the challenges that come with conducting large-scale business in SSA. Together, we will navigate uncharted territories and overcome obstacles, leaving a lasting impact on the region’s growth and development. Immersing myself in the rich South African culture is another aspect that fills me with anticipation. Furthermore, I have plans to visit a minimum of 6 to 10 African countries each year, and this will not only provide leisure and adventure but also grant me a deep understanding of the varying nations and their unique identities.

For DJ PIP, South Africa’s vibrant music scene offers an exciting platform for me to continue to pursue this interest, and I’m anxious to see if I can break into the market and succeed in it. As I embark on this new chapter in 2024, I’ll eagerly embrace the challenges, seize every opportunity, and follow my passions. The journey promises growth, adventure, and perhaps fulfilment.

You’ve crushed it at KPMG, PWC, and now Amazon. What are the key ingredients to your professional success?

My career journey started as an assistant accountant at a tech start-up called Seamfix in 2011. I had to balance my work and writing my professional ICAN (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria) exams, which was a tough challenge. So, to be honest, one of my top ingredients to success is the fierce work ethic I picked up in the early days out of necessity, and in the words of a colleague, I have ‘‘ridiculously high standards’’ that ensure I consistently add value and accomplish whatever task is assigned to me to the best quality. Grit and resilience are traits that have also helped me bounce back from failures, ensuring that I swiftly apply my learnings and move on. Knowing my purpose is another driver that keeps me motivated in tough times. Effective stakeholder management is also a skill that is crucial for success. Preparation should never be underestimated, as regardless of my expertise, I always ensure to learn, get better, and test myself in preparation for the next level. I also recently learned about the 5Cs (competence, confidence, communication skills, consistency, and compass) model from Indra Nooyi, and I agree that they are indeed key ingredients to success.

In all, I attribute my journey to the grace of God, as His favour has played an integral role in my story.

Did you face any challenges navigating different cultures and workplaces as a Nigerian in the diaspora? How did you overcome them?

One of the biggest obstacles I faced was the intersectionality of being a minority within a minority. Working in a male-dominated industry and being a woman of colour presented its own set of unique challenges. When I first relocated in 2016, I experienced a culture shock and struggled to adapt to the new environment and cultural dynamics at play. I felt like I didn’t quite fit in and couldn’t find anyone who looked like me in my field. This led to imposter syndrome, where I doubted my capabilities and felt like I didn’t deserve to be where I was. To combat these feelings, I felt compelled to work three times as hard to prove myself, which only resulted in burnout. I also faced instances of racism, encountered failures, and felt isolated without anyone to confide in who truly understood my experiences.

To overcome these challenges, I had to learn how to adapt my communication style and expectations to align with the norms and values of the new culture. I embraced cultural diversity by making a conscious effort to learn about the culture and traditions, and this helped me gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the differences, allowing me to navigate the workplace more effectively. I also had to step out of my comfort zone to build relationships and connect with colleagues from diverse backgrounds to establish a supportive network. Lastly, and very importantly, I had to seek mentorship, as learning from someone who had experience navigating similar challenges was invaluable.

Based on my experiences, my advice to others on similar journeys is: Be patient and give yourself time to adjust. Seek support from fellow expatriates or locals who can provide guidance and advice based on their own experiences. Actively engage in cultural exchange. Be curious, get better, ask questions, and show a genuine interest in learning. Most importantly, stay true to your values and maintain a strong sense of self.

You’re a DJ and also work in the corporate world. How did you find the balance between such seemingly different passions?

In the words of Omawunmi, ‘‘Music heals your body, heals your spirit, and makes you whole, so get in the music.’’ In my happy or sad moments, music has always been my safe space. Ironically, I can’t sing to save my life, but I do love listening to music, and I’m a fire dancer. It pains me when I attend events and witness DJs with poor transitions that kill the vibe. I often thought to myself that I could do a better job. However, with my busy schedule, I just never had the time to explore that thought deeper. But in 2022, I switched roles, had a bit of a breather on my schedule, and seized the opportunity to enrol in a DJ school, and I fell in love with the craft. After graduating from beginner to professional courses within three months, I made the bold decision to move from the practice studio to the dance floor. I reached out to club managers on Instagram, offering my services initially for free. Through perseverance and learning from my initial failures, I gained confidence and landed my first two gigs in December 2022. The journey was not without its challenges, but with each practice and performance, I grew and improved. Creating a viral launch video from my third gig propelled me into a career that has exceeded my wildest dreams. Over the past year, I have had the privilege of performing at over 50 events, including weddings, festivals, carnivals, corporate events, and private parties, and every Saturday night, I am honoured to DJ at one of Manchester’s most popular Afrobeats clubs, Roots.

Honestly, balancing my DJ residency with my demanding Amazon job is a challenge. To prevent burnout or compromised performance in either world, I limit the number of DJ gigs during busy Amazon peak seasons. Despite the professional challenges, stepping onto the stage on Saturdays and bringing joy to people fuels a fire within me that I treasure. It doesn’t hurt that I get to have multiple streams of income while doing something I love, and we all know that in our world today, multiple income streams are necessary.

“Executive DJ-PIP”— I love the name! How did you land on it, and how does it represent your unique blend of corporate and creative pursuits?

My DJ journey began when I became an executive at Amazon, and while I’ve started this journey playing at clubs and parties, my ultimate goal is to become a corporate DJ with a touch of weddings. To reflect this, I carefully chose the name “The Executive DJ” for my brand. It was a deliberate decision to wear a suit for my first gig, and it quickly became a defining element of my brand. For PIP, the phrase “Primus Inter Pares” (PIP), which translates to “first among equals” in Latin, has always resonated with my life. I consistently ranked among the top three students throughout my primary and secondary education. I graduated as the Best Graduating Student in both my B.Sc. (Accounting) and M.Sc. (Finance). I was also the highest-performing female in my ICAN exams. Even after relocating to the UK, I continued to receive awards in my industry that recognised my excellence. So, when it came time to choose a DJ name, PIP was an obvious choice for me. However, some people jokingly tease me and suggest that it stands for “Performance Improvement Plan.” While I can laugh along with them, I am proud of what PIP truly represents in my life—a symbol of being the best among equals.

Woah, you’re indeed an executive in DJing. What’s the most surprising thing you’ve learned about being a DJ?

I was surprised by the high cost of DJ equipment, which exceeded my budget. My friend jokingly termed it for me an ‘expensive hobby’. Moving forward, I urge whoever it may concern to stop underpaying DJs, especially when they have to bring their equipment.

You came to Nigeria in December. Did you get to do anything fun?

Oh yes! It was a fun month indeed, as it has been a while since I spent an extended period in the country. Apart from spending quality time with friends and family, I had the opportunity to immerse myself in the DJ scene, and what I can say is that there are some extremely talented DJs in the country; we have an abundance of skills. Through the help of my promo video and network, I secured 10 DJ gigs across various events, including corporate functions, private birthday parties, festivals, renowned clubs such as The Library, 345, Silk, and even a beach event, all within Port-Harcourt, Abuja, and Lagos. It was a challenging and tiring experience, but it pushed my limits and provided premium enjoyment. LOL!

Can you tell us about “Raising Giants” and how it empowers young girls? What motivates you to give back to the community?

As someone who has been blessed with undeserved favour, I have always found it easy to give back and be generous. In 2020, I had a revelation from God about my purpose on earth, which led me to create my brand statement: “I want to be known for my drive, passion, faith, and excellence, and use that to inspire the next generation of women.” This revelation gave birth to Raising Giants, a cause that is very close to my heart and aims at empowering and inspiring young women to fulfil their potential. In our society, there is a misconception that women cannot be successful without compromising their morals or using their bodies for favours. However, that is not how it should be, and it certainly wasn’t the example set by the Proverbs 31 woman. She was industrious, charitable, spiritually alert, physically fit, mentally sound, financially competent, fashionable, and a good homemaker. She was exceptional and more. With Raising Giants, I mentor young girls aged 16–21, teaching them how to embody these characteristics so they can achieve success in life without compromising their values. Currently, I mentor 10 girls per year, but my goal is to expand the programme over time and impact hundreds of females annually.

You put your DJ skills to work at Amazon’s 20th anniversary. DJing for thousands of employees sounds epic! What was that experience like?

It was a thrilling and nerve-wracking experience as my two worlds collided and my colleagues saw a whole new side of me. My usual music taste revolves around Afrobeats, Amapiano, and a touch of Hip Hop. However, for the anniversary event in Luxembourg, I had to switch it up and include some house and pop music to cater to the European audience. I dedicated time to curating the perfect playlist, and taking the stage, I performed my very first open format gig, blending genres like House, Pop, Amapiano, Hip Hop, and a touch of Afrobeats. The crowd loved it, and now I’m gearing up to DJ at our global bi-annual executive conference in the US, moving from our European audience to a global one and DJ’ing for executives. It’s incredible how speaking your goals into existence can become a reality!

Looking ahead, what are your biggest dreams and aspirations for the future, both as Georgia Akuwudike – the executive, and DJ-PIP – the DJ?

As Georgia, an executive, I am thrilled about the opportunity to launch Amazon in Africa. I am eager to expand our presence further into the continent and revolutionise the customer experience. Succeeding here will help create jobs, support small and medium-scale businesses, and make a lasting impact on the continent. When I was offered the role, I told my boss that I think I was “born for this” to make such an impact on the continent. Although I currently specialise in supply chain, logistics, and operations management, I have recently developed an interest in tech which I am now exploring. I believe that adding tech skills to my portfolio will open up endless possibilities for my career.

Regarding DJ-PIP, I have realised the need to enhance my DJ skills. After witnessing the talent and expertise of multiple DJs in the past month, I am motivated to step up my game. Although I have only been in the industry for a year, I refuse to settle for mediocrity. I understand the importance of dedicating time to improving my craft if I want to become the best corporate DJ in the industry.

Beyond my professional aspirations, personally, there is an inner part of me that desires to start a family. It might seem like TMI (too much information), but I also like to keep it real and be transparent and vulnerable. While I am driven to achieve my goals and make a difference, I have come to realise that there is more to life than just accomplishments. I recently shared with my friends that, in 2024, I just want to be babied and have a baby. Haha.

In a nutshell, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as both Georgia the Executive and DJ-PIP. I am determined to make a positive impact in Africa, elevate my DJ skills, and embrace the joys of starting a family, God willing.

Photo Credit: McLuving Productions