Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak Completes Record-Breaking Attempt after Cooking for 227 Hours!



Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has completed the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt after 227 hours (10 days) in the kitchen.

Chef Failatu started her incredible attempt on New Year’s Day at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale and ended the attempt at the 227th hour in front of her teeming supporters and fellow Ghanaians.

Failatu, who called the attempt “a national assignment,” will be aiming to break the current Guinness world record for a cookathon of 119 hours and 57 minutes held by the Irish chef Alan Fisher.

Her attempt received widespread support from celebrities, politicians, and her countrymen. Failatu’s team will send the evidence from her attempt to the Guinness World Record for review and possible confirmation of her record.

