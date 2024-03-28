BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Seun & Friends Initiative (@sandfinitiative)



Seun and Friends Shop For Free Pop-UP



Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: 234Lofts, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by +234Art Fair (@plus234art)



+234 Art Fair

Date: Thursday, March 28 – 31, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Wetflix

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: The Good Beach, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NATIVE (@thenativemag)

uNder Live

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Miliki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femme Africa (@femmeafricaa)

Femme Fest

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Sol Oniru at Boxmall, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



The Green Wick Co Pop-Up Shop

Date: Friday, March 29 – April 1, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: 41B Ladi Alakija Street, Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIG House Afrogospel Rave (@gighouseafrica)

GIG House

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Rooftop, Boardroom Apartments, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiby’s Shenanigans (@thechibyverse)



Afro Haven

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Oniru, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resturant & Lounge (@islandbreezeng)



Easter Fiesta

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Island Breeze, 4, Water Corporation, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Upbeat Fest

Date: Friday, March 29 – April 1, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 11, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)



Our Brother’s Wedding

Date: Saturday, March 30 – April 1, 2024

Time: 5 PM and 7:30 PM

Venue: The Garden, Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEDxLagos (@tedxlagosng)

TEDxLagos Women

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



Alte Culture Festival 3.0

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAGOS BLOGGER | LAGOS EVENTS 🇳🇬 (@lagos_events)

The Hive by Providus

Date: Saturday, March 30 – April 1, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAGOS BLOGGER | LAGOS EVENTS 🇳🇬 (@lagos_events)



Easter Fiesta

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Landmark Beach, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tix.africa – event ticketing platform (@tixdotafrica)



Homecoming

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Party Company (@partycompanyng)



Fire and Sand

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Good Beach

RSVP: HERE



Easter Cookout

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Amore Gardens

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.