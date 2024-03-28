Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Events Promotions

Celebrating Every Step of Life with the 'Out on a Limb' Experience 2024

Events Promotions

Asaba Welcomes Market Square: Grand Opening Draws Crowds

Events News Promotions

Zobis Cables CEO John Ezeobi Rings in 40th Birthday with Glittering Celebration

Events News Promotions

16 Schools Experience Pepsodent's Dental Activation on World Oral Health Day

BN TV Career Events Inspired Living News Style

Rockstar Designers at Onalaja & Wanni Fuga Discuss 'Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets' | WATCH

Events News Promotions

The Business of Photography Conference 2024 Was a Blast: Here’s How It Went

Events News

Some of Your Fave Creators & Innovators met with Meta's Nick Clegg in Lagos

Events

TEDxLagos Is Hosting Its First-Ever TEDxLagos Women Event | March 30

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.


Seun and Friends Shop For Free Pop-UP

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: 234Lofts, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by +234Art Fair (@plus234art)


 +234 Art Fair 

Date: Thursday, March 28 – 31, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Wetflix 

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: The Good Beach, Lagos
RSVPHERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The NATIVE (@thenativemag)

uNder Live

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Miliki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femme Africa (@femmeafricaa)

Femme Fest

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Sol Oniru at Boxmall, Lagos
RSVPHERE


The Green Wick Co Pop-Up Shop

Date: Friday, March 29 – April 1, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: 41B Ladi Alakija Street, Lekki Phase 1
RSVPHERE

GIG House

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Rooftop, Boardroom Apartments, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE


Afro Haven

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Moist Beach Club, Oniru, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Resturant & Lounge (@islandbreezeng)


Easter Fiesta

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Island Breeze, 4, Water Corporation, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Upbeat Fest

Date: Friday, March 29 – April 1, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 11, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)


Our Brother’s Wedding

Date: Saturday, March 30 – April 1, 2024
Time: 5 PM and 7:30 PM
Venue: The Garden, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday
Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.
Date: Saturday, March 9 2024 – Saturday, June 1 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by activ. (@activ.worldwide)



2000&ACTIV

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (@wwyd.hq)


Kawraw 

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 10 PM
Venue: Next Thought Studios, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEDxLagos (@tedxlagosng)


TEDxLagos Women

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Lagos.
RSVP: HERE


Alte Culture Festival 3.0

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


The Hive by Providus

Date: Saturday, March 30 – April 1, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos
RSVPHERE


Easter Fiesta 

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Landmark Beach, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Homecoming 

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Party Company (@partycompanyng)


Fire and Sand

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Good Beach
RSVPHERE


Easter Cookout 

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Amore Gardens
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Olamikanra Oluwakemi: Who Said You Are Not Beautiful?

Five BellaNaijarians Talk About the Importance of Feminism in Our Society

Temilola Otunla: Are There Any Downsides to Early Success in Life?

Dennis Isong: The Role of Property Appraisal in Real Estate

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Bliss of Solitude
css.php