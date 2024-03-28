Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Seun and Friends Shop For Free Pop-UP
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: 234Lofts, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
+234 Art Fair
Date: Thursday, March 28 – 31, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Wetflix
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: The Good Beach, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
uNder Live
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Miliki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Femme Fest
Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Sol Oniru at Boxmall, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Green Wick Co Pop-Up Shop
Date: Friday, March 29 – April 1, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: 41B Ladi Alakija Street, Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE
GIG House
Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Rooftop, Boardroom Apartments, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Afro Haven
Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Moist Beach Club, Oniru, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Easter Fiesta
Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Island Breeze, 4, Water Corporation, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Upbeat Fest
Date: Friday, March 29 – April 1, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 11, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Our Brother’s Wedding
Date: Saturday, March 30 – April 1, 2024
Time: 5 PM and 7:30 PM
Venue: The Garden, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
2000&ACTIV
Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Kawraw
Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 10 PM
Venue: Next Thought Studios, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
TEDxLagos Women
Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Alte Culture Festival 3.0
Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Hive by Providus
Date: Saturday, March 30 – April 1, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Easter Fiesta
Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Landmark Beach, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Homecoming
Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Fire and Sand
Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Good Beach
RSVP: HERE
Easter Cookout
Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Amore Gardens
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.