In reaffirming a commitment to regulatory compliance, RightCard Payment Services, operating as LemFi (formerly Lemonade Finance), restates its authorization as an International Money Transfer Operator in Nigeria and its commitment to complying with the set regulatory framework by the Central Bank of Nigeria, as formally announced in July 2023.

Licensed money transfer service LemFi can directly partner with Nigerian banks for inbound transfers, following Central Bank regulations.

LemFi’s user-friendly platform, with competitive exchange rates and reliably fast transactions, has made it a preferred choice for thousands of customers in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

LemFi’s commitment to quality service delivery to customers and fostering financial inclusion is demonstrated by recent engagement with key stakeholders. In February 2023, RightCard “LemFi” obtained approval from the Bank of Ghana to partner with select payment companies to deliver its money transfer services to Ghana. RightCard “LemFi” is already licensed as an Electronic Money Institution with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

LemFi customers are encouraged to ignore uninformed reports about otherwise; LemFi continues to offer quality service, instant money transfer, competitive exchange rate and zero transaction fee offerings. Prospective customers can download the app from the iOS, Google Play Store, or the website.

To stay up to date on LemFi, visit their social media channels and visit their website.

Sponsored Content