Nikeh Explored 36 States in Nigeria & She Recommends You Do So Too | Naija Xplorers

This time, we chat with travel and lifestyle influencer, Nikeh who travelled to all 36 states in Nigeria, and she did all that at the age of 26. Find out how she did it below:

Tell us three fun facts about yourself.

The first fun fact would be that I have explored all 36 states in Nigeria plus the FCT, and I completed it all at age 26. Last year, I visited about 27 states alone.

The second fact is that I am obsessed with animal videos and memes. I love watching cute cats and dogs on the internet. They’re so adorable. I’m currently a cat mom.

The third fact is that I used to play the violin, piano, and recorder when I was 12 years old. I, however, abandoned them all after entering university at age 15.

You’ve visited all 36 states in Nigeria. Wow! What state did you start with, what was the lowest and highest budget, and for which of the places? How did you go? Give us details.

The first state I ever intentionally visited for tourism was Ogun State. I didn’t have any plans to visit all 36 states. I just wanted to see Olumo Rock. I was doing my NYSC in Ibadan in 2018, and it was barely 1 hour, and 30 minutes away. When I was a kid, my primary school organised an excursion to Olumo Rock, but my parents didn’t pay for me to go, so I always had it in mind to go for myself when I grew up.

The lowest budget I ever spent on a trip was about ₦3,000. That was what it cost me to visit Olumo Rock at the time. Transportation to and fro was ₦2,000, and the entry fee was ₦1,000. I will always recommend this place for anyone looking to begin touring Nigeria.

The highest budget I have ever spent was about ₦150,000–180,000. It was my trip to Mambilla in Taraba State. The Mambilla Plateau is the highest point in Nigeria. The journey alone took 3 whole days by road because of the distance, and unlike my regular trips, this particular trip wasn’t solo. I travelled with a small group, and the trip was organised by a tour guide.

What were the things that fascinated you during your journey across Nigeria and that you’d love for others to experience?

Nigeria, in its entirety, is a fascinating country. The region that blew me away the most was northern Nigeria. The warmth, beauty, and quality of the people I met were very impressive.

The first thing I noticed when I entered the region was the excellent roads. I wasn’t expecting it, especially with the way the media has projected the North as underdeveloped. The roads were good, and the people were so kind and welcoming. Despite not being able to speak Hausa, I was treated with so much kindness. I recommend that every Nigerian visit the North. Bauchi, Borno, Jos, and Kaduna are at the top of my list. Yeah, I know the media projects Northern Nigeria as a death zone, but I assure you that’s not the case.

I was also fascinated by the amount of natural beauty the country possesses. From the clear blue rivers to the lush rainforest, magnificent waterfalls, beaches, majestic rocks, hills, and the gorgeous hot desert. The country was beautifully created by God, and He was showing off the natural attractions He created.

I would love for people to visit places like Mambilla in Taraba State, Obudu in Cross River State, and River Ethiope in Delta State, especially if they’re nature lovers like me. Those are the top three magical places I’ve visited.

What sparked your passion for travel, and what keeps you motivated to explore new places?

The first thing that sparked my passion was the novelty of being somewhere new. I am a naturally curious person, and I have always loved the idea of new experiences. When I tasted living in Ibadan for NYSC, I realised how much of a box one was in when living in Lagos. The lifestyle was different. It was more laid-back, stress-free, and convenient. Immediately after I tasted it, I knew that I had to experience more states, especially because people in Lagos falsely portray every other state as inferior.

Another thing that sparked my passion was the feeling I got when I visited Olumo Rock. The experience was exhilarating, and the view was magical. The feeling of being on top of the city while looking down to see how beautiful God’s creation is and how tiny we are in the grand scheme of things.

I also realised how ignorant many Nigerians were. They looked down on the country so much that they didn’t realise how beautiful it was. They hardly step out of their comfort zones, and they don’t associate the country with tourism or beauty.

This is something that motivated me. The desire to keep proving people wrong showcases the beauty and the drive to change the stereotypes concerning the country.

Name the five states in Nigeria that have truly left a mark on your soul.

This is a tough one, but the top states that have left a mark on my soul would be Cross River, Bauchi, Taraba, Delta, and Abuja. These are exceptionally beautiful states.

Budgeting is a big concern for many people. What are your top 3 money-saving hacks for budget travel?

As the queen of budget travel, my top 3 money-saving hacks would be:

Cut your coat according to your clothes. This means that instead of getting worried about visiting an expensive destination, start by exploring places close to you with whatever money you have. Travel within your means, especially if you’re just starting. If you can’t afford plane tickets, try road trips. If you can’t afford a resort, try Airbnb, etc. Get a host if you can. This means that you should try to reach out to people in different states or countries to accommodate you so you can save money on accommodation. The most expensive part of travelling is accommodation and transportation. Out of the 36 states I explored, I only stayed in a hotel in 3 states. Even when I visited Benin Republic in 2022, I spent less than N50,000 because I got a host in the country. You can make use of family members, social media, and the CouchSurfing app to find people to accommodate you if you’re on a tight budget. Travel with someone to split bills. If you can’t get a host in a new state, you can always travel with someone and split the accommodation and tour bills.

What are the safety measures you put in place when exploring?

I would say I’m quite daring, so I hardly get scared when solo travelling. However, some safety measures I observed are:

I dress minimally. I don’t dress to attract attention in a new place, especially when travelling interstate. I try to fit in as much as possible. I’m also very observant.

I let certain people know my whereabouts and kept them updated. I also sometimes share my live location, depending on where I’m visiting.

I try my best to get someone who lives in the state I’m visiting. Either before I get there or when I arrive, having an indigenous person as an acquaintance makes everything 10 times easier. It could be a regular person, a tour guide, or even a bike man. They can help with information, navigation, and protection.

I try to learn the basic language when I’m in a region where people speak another language. I use my Google Translate app often too.

Finally, I smile a lot. I’m friendly with random people I meet, and this eases whatever tension may have been there. Random conversations with strangers can lead to information you didn’t know you needed.

How do you balance experiencing a destination authentically with creating engaging content for your audience?

I used to struggle with this a lot when I started. I always wanted to experience places for myself, but the obligation of creating content made it hard for me to do so. I, however, got used to it and found a way to balance it. As I got to create travel content more often, I became better and faster at it. I already know the things I want to shoot when I visit somewhere, so I spend the first few minutes observing the area, then shooting quickly, before settling in to enjoy the place for myself. I use less time to shoot than to enjoy the place. There are also some instances where I just allow my phone to continuously record while I’m enjoying the place for myself.

What’s the one travel app you can’t live without?

Google Maps. I can’t visit anywhere without checking my maps. It’s a lifesaver.

What’s your ultimate comfort food after returning from an adventure?

I’m not much of a foodie, but it’s probably jollof rice or yam (boiled or pounded).

For someone who aspires to pursue a career as a travel content creator, what advice would you offer them?

First of all, make sure you’re doing this because you love it. Travelling and creating content is not for the weak, so you need to be in love with the process as much as the result. Have a strong reason for doing it, so you can always refer back to it when you’re low on motivation.

Learn as much as you can about creating content, then find your unique style. Don’t try to just replicate other people’s styles. Authenticity is key. Seek inspiration, but still be original.

Follow numerous travel content creators at home and abroad to learn from them.

Focus on giving value to your audience and building a community.

What’s next on your travel bucket list?

Visiting other African countries. My eyes are set on Togo, Ghana, or Cameroon.