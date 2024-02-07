Introducing Naija Xplorers... Your Bi-Weekly Dose of Budget-Friendly Travel Inspiration

Picture this: palm trees swaying in the Bali breeze, the aroma of spicy street food in Thailand, the ancient cobbles of Prague beneath your feet… You can practically hear the world whispering your name. Then reality hits: bank account screaming ‘nope’ and that nagging voice saying ‘travel is for millionaires, not me.’

Been there, and heard that. We all have. But guess what? 2024 is the year we break free from that travel-shaming circle.

And with that, let us introduce the “Naija Xplorers” series, your biweekly dose of travel inspiration. We’ll be speaking with African travel content creators and enthusiasts on how they cracked the code to budget-friendly adventures, both locally and around the globe. From the foodie who knows where to get the best food in Lebanon to the explorer who’s explored every state in Nigeria (yes, all 36!), they’ll show you the world through their eyes, sharing hacks, hidden gems, and experiences that’ll make your passport jealous.

“Naija Xplorers” is your ultimate guide to authentic, budget-friendly adventures. Every two weeks on Tuesday, buckle up for a travel journey that’ll leave you saying, “Na wa o, where can I book my next flight?”