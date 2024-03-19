Ipinmi Shares 3 Budget Travel Hacks in this Episode of “Naija Xplorers”

Naija Xplorers is a travel series on BellaNaija that features African travel content creators and enthusiasts. They share their experiences about the best places to travel, how to enjoy a solo trip, and tips on budget-friendly adventures, both locally and around the globe. From the foodie who knows where to get the best food in Lebanon, to the explorer who has travelled to all 36 states in Nigeria, they will provide a unique perspective on the world, sharing travel hacks, hidden gems, and their personal experiences.

This week, we are featuring travel content creator Ipinmi. She decided to become a travel content creator after exploring her city, Lagos, during the pandemic. She found the experience to be rewarding and motivating, and she wants to inspire others to explore the world as well. Ipinmi describes herself as an introvert who loves adventure.

Let’s get into the conversation:

Tell us three fun facts about Ipinmi

1. I am an introvert who loves adventure.

2. I have ridden on the world’s fastest rollercoaster, the Formula Rossa.

3. Visiting 3 countries in Africa inspired me to create a Christian travel journal (coming soon).

What sparked your passion for travel, and what keeps you motivated to explore new places?

In 2020, I decided to explore my city, Lagos, because the pandemic had grounded everyone. I took a day trip to Epe, where I visited the mangroves. I watched Garri being made from scratch, and I went to the fish market. It was that day that I knew that I had been created for a life of travel. The excitement I feel about exploring new places motivates me. Sitting down with people and learning about their culture and language, about their craft, stepping out of my comfort zone, and truly pushing boundaries is so rewarding. I want people everywhere to also have this feeling—to know that the world is wide and ours to explore.

Where did you go on your first trip? How much did it cost? What were the fun experiences and challenges you encountered?

My first trip after I decided to become a travel creator was a 5-day solo trip to Ghana. It was my first solo trip, and I planned it to a tee; from activities to drivers and food, every last dollar I spent was accounted for. It cost $969, inclusive of flights, accommodation, activities, souvenirs, and food. I stayed in a hostel on this trip. It was a surprise to me and my audience that there are hostels in Africa because they are not common, but I stayed in a 7-bed dorm with 5 other girls and bonded with 2 of them. Since it was my first solo trip, I wanted to meet other people, and the hostel experience gave me that opportunity.

On my first day (immediately after landing), I went abseiling. I jumped off the longest suspension bridge in Ghana, the Adomi Bridge, and dangled over the Volta River (of course I was in a harness, but it was still wild). This, to date, is the craziest thing I have ever done on a trip, and it’s what sparked my love for adventure.

One challenge I had was data. It was difficult to get a local SIM because you needed to register to buy one. However, the driver I hired for the duration of my trip had an extra SIM, which he lent me, and it was a lifesaver.

What are the three things you can’t leave home without?

1. Universal Adapter

2. Power bank

3. Inhaler (I’m asthmatic)

How were you able to fund subsequent travel experiences before you started making money as a travel content creator?

I had a full-time 9-5 job.

Being Nigerian, how has your nationality influenced your travel experiences?

When people say, “If you can make it in Nigeria, you can make it anywhere,” it’s true. Living and working in Nigeria has made me very tolerant of things like traffic and long commutes, and it has helped me see that a country can have multiple cultures and languages. On my Ghana trips, I booked multiple-day trips from Accra that were 2-4 hours away. The distance didn’t bother me; it just fuelled my desire to visit and experience somewhere new. My nationality has made me more adaptable in a new country because, just like at home (in Lagos), things abroad may not go according to plan, and that’s okay.

Budgeting is a big concern for many people. What are your top 3 money-saving hacks for budget travel?

1. Travel first: when you’re on a budget, you can’t be picky about where you want to go. One of the biggest costs of a trip is transportation. Use sites like Skyscanner and Google Flights to find the cheapest flights to your destination country. If it’s cheaper to drive to a destination, then do it.

2. Travel with friends: you can split everything: accommodation, food, activities, and transportation. It’s just cheaper than travelling solo.

3. Travel during the off-season or shoulder season; this is the time when fewer people visit the country. There are fewer crowds, and it’s cheaper than peak season. However, the off-seasons usually have unfavourable weather; like in the UAE in the summer, there are fewer people, but temperatures go up to 50°C.

What’s your ultimate comfort food after returning from an adventure?

Rice and stew with chicken. There’s just something about it that hits differently after being away for days or weeks.

How do you balance experiencing a destination authentically with creating engaging content for your audience?

I create content first (usually in the mornings or when I first get to a destination). This allows me to fully enjoy the rest of my day.

What are the safety measures you put in place when exploring?

1. I always get travel insurance; this is non-negotiable. Anything can happen on a trip, so it’s important to be adequately prepared.

2. If I’m using ride-sharing, I always share my ride with people at home.

3. I always get a local physical or e-sim.

4. I share my itinerary and live location with family and friends.

5. If I’m travelling solo, I never tell anyone I’m alone, and I wait till I leave before I share any content.

For someone who aspires to pursue a career as a travel content creator, what advice would you offer them?

Remember your why? The growth can be slow, and you must remember your reason for starting; it keeps you motivated.

– Travel by road or by air?

Both

– Window seat or aisle seat?

Window seat

– An Airbnb or a hotel?

Hotel (for the free breakfasts, but I love a unique Airbnb)

– Pack light or overpack?

Recovering overpacker

– Plan everything or wing it?

A mix of both

What is the ultimate starter kit for an aspiring travel content creator?

1. A good phone

2. A tripod (if you’ll be travelling solo)

What’s next on your travel bucket list?

Seeing the Taj Mahal in India.