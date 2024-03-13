Connect with us

Oluchi 'TheIboBlondie' Harrison is the Newest Addition to MTV Base's Culture Squad

Oluchi ‘TheIboBlondie’ Harrison is the Newest Addition to MTV Base’s Culture Squad

5 hours ago

News anchor, TV and radio presenter, Oluchi Harrison is the newest addition to MTV Base’s Culture Squad.

Oluchi is a well-known entertainment anchor on News Central TV and a vibrant presenter on ONTV’s “Scoop.” Her passion for African culture is evident through her unique fashion sense. She calls her social media followers in Igbo as “Ndi be’m,” which means “my people” in English.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV Base West (@mtvbasewest)

Excited about this new adventure, she said, “Joining Paramount Africa and MTV Base’s Culture Squad is a dream come true. I am thrilled to contribute to the platform’s mission of promoting African talent and culture. I’m looking forward to using this platform to positively influence the lives of young people and help use my voice to amplify and tell important African stories.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV Base West (@mtvbasewest)

Oluchi will join the line of Culture Squad champions on the network, including Ilooise ‘Ilo’ Omohinmin, Ehiz Okoeguale, Folu Storms, Nenny B, Sammy Walsh and other prominent figures in African entertainment, who have hosted the channel.

Busola Komolafe, Senior Channels Manager at Paramount Africa, shares her thoughts on Oluchi joining the show, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Oluchi to the MTV Base Culture Squad. Her wealth of experience in media and passion for African culture align seamlessly with our vision, and we look forward to the positive energy and impact she will bring. MTV Base is Africa’s number one youth entertainment and pop culture brand. We adapt and shift to the trends.”

Oluchi made her debut as a Culture Squad member on the same day she hosted the Official Naija Top Ten (ONTT) show, which featured the hottest trending music in Nigeria. The show aired on DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 8 PM WAT.

