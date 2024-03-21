Cheers to Partnership: Pernod Ricard Nigeria Hosts Trade Partners at Chivas Brothers in Scotland

Pernod Ricard Nigeria recently treated its valued trade partners to an exclusive trip to Chivas Brothers, one of Pernod Ricard’s prestigious brand companies. The immersive brand experience included a trip to Scotland, the home of Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, and Glenlivet, as well as London, the home of Beefeater London Dry Gin.

Chivas Brothers is renowned for its portfolio of premium Scotch Whisky, including the iconic Chivas Regal, the revered Glenlivet, the fast-growing Ballantine’s, and the celebrated Beefeater Gin.

This immersive brand experience tour served as a show of appreciation for the firm commitment and dedication of Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s trade partners. The trade partners included Angle Villa, Library, Velvet, Vertigo, Club Envy, Rhapsody’s and Even in the Day. Throughout the trip, partners were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the rich heritage and meticulous craftsmanship that go into creating CBL’s world-renowned spirits.

Ik Agu, Commercial Director Pernod Ricard Nigeria, expressed in a statement the importance of trade partners

Our trade partners are the backbone of our success, and we are committed to fostering strong relationships built on mutual respect and appreciation. This trip to the UK is a testament to our gratitude for their continued support.

This brand experience tour served as a powerful tool for solidifying relationships between Pernod Ricard Nigeria and its trade partners. By providing firsthand exposure to CBL’s legacy and production processes, the trip fostered a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the company’s dedication to quality and innovation.

This trip to Chivas Brothers has been an eye-opening experience. Witnessing the dedication to excellence and expertise that goes into crafting each of these exceptional spirits has deepened my appreciation for the CBL brands we represent, says Mazen, General Manager at Rhapsody’s Group.

This experience empowers Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s trade partners to share their newfound knowledge and enthusiasm with consumers, further solidifying the premium positioning of CBL’s brands within the Nigerian market.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s commitment to rewarding its trade partners underscores the company’s dedication to fostering long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships. This trip serves as an outstanding example of this commitment and paves the way for continued success for all parties.

