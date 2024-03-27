Connect with us

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 206

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rabia Cissokho (@rabia.cissokho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariama Diallo (@mariama)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vongai Mapho (@vongai.mapho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Belinda Dzattah (@belindadzattah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSPHINE OGUGUA (@d_beautyengineer)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frank itom (@iamitom)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

