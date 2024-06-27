BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos



Lagos State Real Estate Fest

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 8 AM

Venue: Landmark Centre, Water Corporation Drive #Plot 2 & 3 Annex, LA 106104 Nigeria

RSVP: HERE.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

The STEMite Zone Fair Lagos 2024

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024

Time: 8 AM

Venue: Greenwood Court, Ikate

RSVP: HERE



Redrick Accelerate Workshops (RAW) June Cohort



Date: Friday, June 28, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Lagos, Nigeria

RSVP: HERE



Papier Schöpfen: Monthly Paper Making Workshop

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 7 Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

RSVP: HERE



25 PSKYN Workshop

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 7 AM

Venue: Terra Kulture Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Naija Corn Festival

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: ASSBIFI SUITES AND EVENTS CENTRE Plot 5, ASSBIFI ROAD, C. B. D. ALAUSA, IKEJA. (Adjacent PASSPORT OFFICE, Alausa)

RSVP: HERE

Urban Metro Festival

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Ndubuisi Park, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



“Record Found Here” World Premiere

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: EbonyLife Cinemas, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street , Screen 3, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Cat Hammock Weaving

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Strobrie by Joanne Cafe, HFIA Limited Garden, Off Tafawa Balewa Road, Garki – Abuja

RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue:

RSVP: HERE : Saturday, June 29, 2024: 12 PM No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island , Lagos

GRIIZY Y2K Season 2 Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Tix Sip and Bake

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Paint & Bake; 267a Etim Inyang Cres, VI

RSVP: HERE

Lagos Vibes Party Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024 Time: 7 PM Venue: 32b Musa Yaradua Street , Off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos. RSVP: HERE

Building A Minimum Viable Product (MVP). ProBar Fireside Chat Series- Ep 10

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE





Activ.yard

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.