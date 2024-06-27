Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Lagos State Real Estate Fest
Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 8 AM
Venue: Landmark Centre, Water Corporation Drive #Plot 2 & 3 Annex, LA 106104 Nigeria
RSVP: HERE.
Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, June 28, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
The STEMite Zone Fair Lagos 2024
Date: Friday, June 28, 2024
Time: 8 AM
Venue: Greenwood Court, Ikate
RSVP: HERE
Redrick Accelerate Workshops (RAW) June Cohort
Date: Friday, June 28, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Lagos, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE
Papier Schöpfen: Monthly Paper Making Workshop
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 7 Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE
25 PSKYN Workshop
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 7 AM
Venue: Terra Kulture Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Naija Corn Festival
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: ASSBIFI SUITES AND EVENTS CENTRE Plot 5, ASSBIFI ROAD, C. B. D. ALAUSA, IKEJA. (Adjacent PASSPORT OFFICE, Alausa)
RSVP: HERE
Urban Metro Festival
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Ndubuisi Park, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
“Record Found Here” World Premiere
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: EbonyLife Cinemas, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street , Screen 3, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Cat Hammock Weaving
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Strobrie by Joanne Cafe, HFIA Limited Garden, Off Tafawa Balewa Road, Garki – Abuja
RSVP: HERE
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
GRIIZY Y2K Season 2
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Tix Sip and Bake
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Paint & Bake; 267a Etim Inyang Cres, VI
RSVP: HERE
Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Activ.yard
Venue: Lekki, Lagos
Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.