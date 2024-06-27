BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos


Lagos State Real Estate Fest

Date: Thursday, June 27,  2024
Time: 8 AM
VenueLandmark Centre, Water Corporation Drive #Plot 2 & 3 Annex, LA 106104 Nigeria
RSVP: HERE.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

The STEMite Zone Fair Lagos 2024

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024
Time: 8 AM
Venue: Greenwood Court, Ikate
RSVP: HERE


Redrick Accelerate Workshops (RAW) June Cohort

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Lagos, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE


Papier Schöpfen: Monthly Paper Making Workshop

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue7 Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE


25 PSKYN Workshop

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 7 AM
Venue: Terra Kulture Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Naija Corn Festival 

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: ASSBIFI SUITES AND EVENTS CENTRE Plot 5, ASSBIFI ROAD, C. B. D. ALAUSA, IKEJA. (Adjacent PASSPORT OFFICE, Alausa)
RSVP: HERE

Urban Metro Festival 

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNdubuisi Park, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE


“Record Found Here” World Premiere 

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: EbonyLife Cinemas, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street , Screen 3, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Cat Hammock Weaving

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Strobrie by Joanne Cafe, HFIA Limited Garden, Off Tafawa Balewa Road, Garki – Abuja
RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday
Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

GRIIZY Y2K Season 2

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Tix Sip and Bake 

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 4 PM
VenuePaint & Bake; 267a Etim Inyang Cres, VI
RSVP: HERE

Lagos Vibes Party 
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue32b Musa Yaradua Street, Off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE
Building A Minimum Viable Product (MVP). ProBar Fireside Chat Series- Ep 10

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE



Activ.yard 
Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

