Events
All The #LoveUnitesUS24 Guest Looks That Completely Wowed Us!
Nigerian actress, Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke had their star-studded traditional wedding on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria. Many of your favourite celebrities and style stars — from Shaffy Bello to Funke Akindele, and Tomike Adeoye to VeeKee James, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Timini Egbuson — graced the event in stunning AsoEbi attires.
Check them out:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram