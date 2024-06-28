Connect with us

Events

All The #LoveUnitesUS24 Guest Looks That Completely Wowed Us!

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

Events News Promotions

A Night of Prestige: The Macallan Introduces 'A Night On Earth – The Journey' in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Dr Teal’s Relaunches Brand in Nigeria, Bringing Stakeholders Together to Celebrate Wellness and Commitment to Quality

Events Promotions

What Went Down in Abuja? Inside the 3-Day Jameson Distillery Tour Extravaganza

Events Promotions

Calling All Brave and Audacious Businesswomen! The Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards Is Back

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

Events Weddings

The Stunning Guest Looks At Davido & Chioma's Trad | #ChiVido2024

Events News Promotions

Mirus Events Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Grand Style

Events

All The #LoveUnitesUS24 Guest Looks That Completely Wowed Us!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian actress, Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke had their star-studded traditional wedding on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria. Many of your favourite celebrities and style stars — from Shaffy Bello to Funke Akindele, and Tomike Adeoye to VeeKee James, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Timini Egbuson — graced the event in stunning AsoEbi attires.

Check them out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blessing Omagbemi (@bibyonce)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php