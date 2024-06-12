Connect with us

Catherine Onoja’s Classic Ponytail & Winged Eyeliner is the Perfect Inspo for Your Next Lunch Date

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

Hey BNers, we know you love a classic look.

Model and digital content creator — Catherine Onoja recently posed for the ‘Gram rocking a middle-part ponytail updo with classic winged eyeliner. The makeup look by Amys Touch featured a flawless skin finish with matching eye shadow, well-defined brows, glossy faint cocoa-lined peach lips, and black lower-upper eyelid outlines nicely extending into charming wings which she topped with chic lashes.

Catherine rocked her glam with a stunning white cowl neck dress, accessorising boldly with a layered pearl necklace, black costume earrings, silver bracelets, and a ring that added an extra touch of elegance. Swipe through the Carousel below to see photos of the look, shot by Oluwapelumi Apooyin:

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @the.catherineonoja

Makeup: @amys_touch

Photo: @the_peloomi

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

