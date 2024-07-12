Connect with us

News

Supreme Court Grants Local Governments Financial Autonomy in Landmark Ruling

Events News Promotions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Demonstrates Environmental Commitment on 12th Responsib’All Day

Events News Promotions

Here is Why You Should Be At The Next The Yard By Bvndle Event

Events News Promotions

Access Bank's Retail Banking Team Launches Its Second Fibroid Awareness Campaign

Living News Promotions

Artistic Expressions: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their July Issue

Inspired News

Meet the Six Politicians of Nigerian Descent Elected to the UK Parliament

Events News Style

Lagos Fashion Week Returns For Its 14th Edition This October

News

What You Need to Know About the New Federal Ministry of Livestock Development

Events News

Miss Nigeria Pageantry is Ushering in a New Era with a Strategic Vision for its 45th Edition

Events News Promotions

A Night to Remember at the Monkey Shoulder PressPlay Concert in Port Harcourt

News

Supreme Court Grants Local Governments Financial Autonomy in Landmark Ruling

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: The Cable

In a landmark decision, Nigeria’s Supreme Court ruled in favour of financial autonomy for local governments. A seven-member panel issued the judgment on Thursday, July 11th, ordering the federal government to bypass state control and send financial allocations directly to local government bank accounts. This decision upholds a lawsuit filed by the federal government itself, aiming to strengthen the independence of the country’s third tier of government.

Justice Emmanuel Agim delivered the lead judgement, declaring the long-standing practice of state governors receiving and holding onto local government funds as illegal and unconstitutional. The court further criticised the decades-long refusal of state governments to grant financial autonomy to local entities.

“It is the position of this court that the federation can pay local governments allocations directly to the local governments or through the states. In this case, since paying them through the states has not worked, justice demands that local governments allocations from the federation account should henceforth be paid directly to the local governments,” Emmanuel stated. “I hold that the states’ retention of local government funds is unconstitutional.”

The Supreme Court emphasised the separation of powers into three distinct arms: federal, state, and local. Justice Emmanuel affirmed the right of the 774 local government councils to manage their finances. He clarified that only democratically elected local administrations, not caretaker committees, are entitled to these funds.

Meanwhile, the National Councilors Forum of Nigeria has expressed its praise for the federal government and the Supreme Court’s decision. Forum president Yusuf Baba pointed out that certain state governments’ failure to establish democratically elected local government systems constituted a deliberate violation of the 1999 Constitution.

“Consequently, we, the leadership of the National Councilors Forum of Nigeria hereby present ourselves today, to rejoice with the Federal Government, the entire local governments of the federation and ultimately the Supreme Court, for this success of granting the local governments their constitutional rights and autonomy to that effect,” he said.

He further emphasised that local council heads and councillors will no longer have excuses for neglecting their duties and failing to deliver good governance at the grassroots level. Yusuf expressed optimism that the direct allocation of funds will lead to improved governance and tangible benefits for citizens, particularly through infrastructure projects.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home

Yewande Jinadu: How Can HR Professionals Protect Their Mental Health Better?

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Respect, Malice & Other Stories

This Thing About Gossiping in Your Local Dialect

MKO Started His Journey in Lagos, Now He’s a Dubai Art Curator – Read About His Work & Life in Dubai
css.php