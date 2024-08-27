Jameson Raises the Bar on Sustainability with an Eco-friendlier packaging

Jameson, a leading Irish whiskey brand, is thrilled to announce a significant stride towards sustainability. In alignment with parent company Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s commitment to eco-friendliness, Jameson is set to eliminate cartons from its product packaging, marking a substantial reduction in its carbon footprint.

This innovative move is aimed at minimizing waste and reducing the environmental impact of Jameson’s packaging on the environment. The exclusion of the carton casing will significantly decrease the amount of paper and cardboard used in the production process, resulting in an eco-friendly packaging solution. This change will not only reduce waste but also conserve natural resources, aligning with Jameson’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

We are mindful of the environmental impact of our business activities, said, Michael Ehindero, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria. The removal of the carton is one more demonstration of our commitment towards protecting the environment through sustainable practices. We are constantly exploring new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, promote environmentally friendly practices throughout our operations, and encourage sustainable consumption.

This initiative is part of Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes reducing energy consumption, waste, and emissions across all its brands. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and promoting sustainable development in Nigeria. By working together with suppliers, customers, and stakeholders, Jameson aims to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Paul Ricard, one of our founders, used to say that we are responsible for building a better world for future generations, together. He believed that it was our duty. As an organization, we believe that even small changes can make a big difference. We are aiming to make room for a greener future. By working together, we can reduce our impact on the environment and promote a more sustainable future. This is another facet of our sustainability and responsibility agenda, and we are excited to continue innovating and finding new ways to positively impact our environment added Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Bond & Connect, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

The new, monobox-free Jameson packaging will be available in stores nationwide from July 2024 onwards. This change is a testament to Jameson’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

