Connect with us

Events Promotions

Jameson Raises the Bar on Sustainability with an Eco-friendlier packaging

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for FUZE 3.0: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Announces N50 Million Grand Prize

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Capitalfield Investment Group Celebrates 21 Years of Service Excellence and Commitment to Community

Events News Promotions

Celebrate with Purpose: Get Your Tickets for the Cancer Care Charity Gala

Events Promotions

Lagos Government Applauds Entafield Foundation's 'Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project'

Events News Promotions

inDrive’s doXgetY Initiative Concludes with Grand Finale in Lagos

Events News Promotions

From Clicks to Progress: S.M.I.L.E Celebrates Youth Digital Pathways at International Youth Day 2024

Events News Promotions

Celebrating 20 Years of Great Food, Happy Customers, and Growing Opportunities with Sundry Foods

Events Promotions

LG OLED In-Store Gaming Challenge ends In Style | Get the Scoop

Events

Jameson Raises the Bar on Sustainability with an Eco-friendlier packaging

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Jameson, a leading Irish whiskey brand, is thrilled to announce a significant stride towards sustainability. In alignment with parent company Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s commitment to eco-friendliness, Jameson is set to eliminate cartons from its product packaging, marking a substantial reduction in its carbon footprint.

This innovative move is aimed at minimizing waste and reducing the environmental impact of Jameson’s packaging on the environment. The exclusion of the carton casing will significantly decrease the amount of paper and cardboard used in the production process, resulting in an eco-friendly packaging solution. This change will not only reduce waste but also conserve natural resources, aligning with Jameson’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

We are mindful of the environmental impact of our business activities, said, Michael Ehindero, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria. The removal of the carton is one more demonstration of our commitment towards protecting the environment through sustainable practices. We are constantly exploring new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, promote environmentally friendly practices throughout our operations, and encourage sustainable consumption.

This initiative is part of Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes reducing energy consumption, waste, and emissions across all its brands. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and promoting sustainable development in Nigeria. By working together with suppliers, customers, and stakeholders, Jameson aims to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Paul Ricard, one of our founders, used to say that we are responsible for building a better world for future generations, together. He believed that it was our duty. As an organization, we believe that even small changes can make a big difference.

We are aiming to make room for a greener future. By working together, we can reduce our impact on the environment and promote a more sustainable future. This is another facet of our sustainability and responsibility agenda, and we are excited to continue innovating and finding new ways to positively impact our environment added Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Bond & Connect, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

The new, monobox-free Jameson packaging will be available in stores nationwide from July 2024 onwards. This change is a testament to Jameson’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa
css.php