Join the Excitement: SHE CREATES Summer Camp Returns for Its 17th Edition in Lagos | Aug 4th – 17th

Are you ready to be part of a unique summer experience in Lagos? The SHE CREATES residential summer camp for girls is back for its 17th edition, and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever before!

Since its inception in 2008, this award-winning STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Maths) camp has empowered girls aged 13 to 17 to break through the technology gender divide and emerge as leaders in STEM fields.

This summer, from August 4th to 17th, they invite you to join them in Lagos for a camp like no other, where you’ll be part of a growing community of tech-savvy women who are shaping the future. With the theme “ECO-Sustainability with Tech: AI & IoT,” you’ll dive deep into the world of Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Software Development, gaining the skills you need to harness technology for a sustainable future.

What makes SHE CREATES camp special is its legacy of producing a new generation of confident, capable young women ready to take on the challenges of a rapidly evolving world. The camp provides an immersive environment where you’ll learn to create real-world solutions through hands-on classes in computer programming, robotics, mobile app development, graphic design, renewable energy, digital film production, AI, chemical science, and more.

But it’s not all about technology! At SHE CREATES camp, they believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals. That’s why the camp also offers engaging extracurricular activities, mentorship sessions with industry leaders, skill-acquisition programs, excursions, and leadership exercises designed to build strong, intelligent, and focused young women.

Whether you’re in Lagos, Kwara (Ilorin State), or Awka (Anambra State), this year’s camp could be your gateway to a future with wide horizons. Secure your spot today and take the first step towards becoming a leader in the world of technology and beyond!

Camp Details

Camp Format: Residential – Girls Only

Date: August 4th– 17th

Age: 13 – 17 years

Venue: Ikeja, Lagos

Eligibility: Enthusiastic Secondary School Girls for STEM



Register Here

For further details, please get in touch with them via email at [email protected] or visit their website.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme