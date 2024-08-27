Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija9: Shatoria Ends Nelita’s Winning Streak & Becomes New Heads of House

It’s a new week on Big Brother Naija’s No Loose Guard edition, and the reign of Nelita as Heads of House has come to an end. This week, the duo Shatoria won in a challenging puzzle game, breaking Nelita’s winning streak and securing the title of Heads of House. With their new role, Shatoria also earns immunity from nominations, guaranteeing their stay in the house for another week.

After dominating previous challenges, Nelita steps aside as Shatoria takes charge. As the competition intensifies, all eyes are on Shatoria to see how they will handle their newfound responsibilities.

As part of their privileges, Shatoria has chosen their besties, Wanni x Handi, to share the Heads of House condo for the week.

Watch the puzzle game that made them winners:

Following the Heads of House challenge, the diary room buzzed with activity as housemates nominated each other for eviction. By the end of the session, Aces, DoubleKay, Radicals, and Wanni x Handi were revealed as the pairs up for possible eviction this week.

With Shatoria safe from eviction, here are the pairs who might be leaving the house this week:

 

