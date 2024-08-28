The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 227

Connect with us

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIKAN (@shoperikan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LADY BIBA (@loveladybiba)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amina Momoh (@majester4)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MamiOhMyHair (@mamiohmyhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cherifa Akili (@cherifaakili)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R A C E. K (@grvce_k8_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kefi (@kefilwe_mabote)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSPHINE OGUGUA (@d_beautyengineer)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FLORA | Style Blogger (@coco_floflo)

