Thutmose Drops New EP “Heaven On Earth” | Listen

Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper and producer Thutmose has just released his highly anticipated EP, ‘Heaven On Earth’, along with a lyric video for the track “Champagne on Ice.” The six-song project aims to inspire positivity, resilience, and celebration, even in challenging times.

“Heaven On Earth’ combines the lively rhythms of Afrobeat with energetic house beats and a touch of R&B, reflecting Thutmose’s unique upbringing in both Nigeria and the U.S. This blend of cultures is felt throughout the EP, offering listeners an escape through music and encouraging them to find beauty in both the good and difficult moments of life.

More than just a collection of tracks, this EP showcases Thutmose’s evolving sound and message. It’s a personal journey that explores how a positive mindset can help overcome life’s uncertainties. Thutmose’s message is simple: no matter what life throws at you, you can create your own paradise.

“I want people to understand that how we see the world affects how we live. It’s important to reflect on our mindset and make sure it aligns with the future we want. If you want to make the world a better place, you have to start by becoming a better version of yourself,” Thutmose shared.

In a world where the lines between genres and cultures are increasingly blurred, ‘Heaven On Earth’ proves Thutmose stands out as an artist who not only crosses those lines but redraws them, creating a new map for others to follow.

