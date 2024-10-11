Titilade Ilesanmi: How Body Dysmorphia Prevents People from Thriving

I have experienced body dysmorphia from my teenage years into adulthood. It’s not just about facial insecurity, body dysmorphia encompasses body shapes and structures, as various studies revealed. This condition causes you to see an inaccurate representation of your body that others do not see. Even though it is present, no one else recognises it. As a believer, I have come to understand that body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) denies and prevents people from taking their places in the world. This condition has detrimental effects on how we perceive our bodies and unfortunately influences our future. We must address this issue.

Personal Life Impact

Body image issues can have a devastating effect on personal relationships. Fear of rejection can lead to social isolation and withdrawal, with some individuals becoming housebound. The impact this had on my personal life was profound. After breaking my teeth at nine, I became increasingly self-conscious and withdrawn. Laughter, friendships, confidence – all seemed to fade away. Research shows that approximately 30% of people with BDD experience this level of seclusion. The long-term consequences can be severe, including depression and other mental health issues.

Body Alterations

Body image issues have led to a rise in body-altering surgeries. People dealing with BDD often feel compelled to undergo procedures such as rhinoplasty, breast and butt augmentations, or liposuction to fix perceived flaws. This desperate pursuit of physical perfection comes from a deep-seated belief that their appearance is unacceptable and must be changed at all costs.

However, body alterations rarely bring lasting satisfaction. The root of the problem lies not in the physical appearance but in the distorted perception of the body. While others may not notice the perceived flaws, people with BDD are consumed by them. However, plastic surgery may provide temporary relief, but it often leads to a cycle of dissatisfaction as new perceived flaws emerge. This underscores the spiritual nature of body image issues, emphasising that true healing and acceptance come from within, not from external modifications.

Extreme Cases

The constant preoccupation with perceived body flaws can lead to social isolation, anxiety, depression, and, in the most severe cases, suicide. I watched a video of a young boy who shared his heartbreaking struggle with BDD. He expressed feelings of hopelessness and questioned why he should continue living in a world that seemed so unaccepting. His words reflected the tragic reality that body image issues can strip individuals of their will to live. As Christians, we understand that our battles are not only physical but also spiritual. We face forces that aim to harm and destroy God’s children. By filling us with self-doubt and negative self-perception, these forces hinder our ability to live fully and glorify God, fulfilling the desires of the enemy.

Missing Opportunities

I remember how my BDD caused me to miss out on many opportunities. It led to low self-esteem and self-doubt, which affected various aspects of my life. When I was younger, I felt held back from pursuing things like modelling, networking, and representing my school or office. I once met a woman who shared a similar experience—her acne prevented her from trying out for acting auditions. She described how self-doubt stopped her from even attempting to pursue her dreams. A study in the UK showed that BDD has a significant impact, with 50% of sufferers being unemployed. For me, it was a heavy burden that crushed my aspirations and left me feeling frustrated and unfulfilled.

Hinders Social Development

Growing up with dental issues and receiving negative feedback from the age of nine significantly impacted my self-esteem at a young age. This led to social withdrawal and having a limited circle of friends. I noticed that one of my outgoing friends seemed to effortlessly build connections and opportunities, while I struggled. Upon reflecting on my experiences, I realised that strong interpersonal skills are essential for success and fulfilling relationships. This lesson was reinforced by my Christian faith, which emphasises the idea of God using people to bless others.

