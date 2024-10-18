Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ Video Just Dropped, and It’s Everything We Hoped For!

Nigerian artists continue to spoil us with amazing music, and we’re loving every moment! After much anticipation, superstar Wizkid has officially begun the countdown to his new album ‘Morayo’ with the release of his latest single ‘Piece of My Heart’, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz. And to make it even more exciting, Wizkid has just dropped the official music video for the track.

Co-produced by P2J and Dpat, ‘Piece of My Heart’ showcases the smooth vocals of both Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz. The song is filled with heartfelt lyrics like “Nothing can tear us apart, you got a piece of my heart,” sharing a message of deep love and loyalty.

With both the song and the video out now, Piece of My Heart is the perfect teaser for what’s to come on Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ LP.

Listen to ‘Piece of My Heart’