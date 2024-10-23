The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 235

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serwaa Amihere [ Psalm 3 ] (@serwaaamihere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗽 – 𝗙𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗶𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 (@chicdripco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHOTOGRAPHER IN LAGOS (@top.studios)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annyblonde (@annyblonde_22)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oluwatoyin Deborah Babajide (@toyin.babs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie of SN GROUP (@stephanie_sngroup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Mefré Fendju (@jonathanmefre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Mtoba (@linda_mtoba)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASTLE AND RETAIL RTW (@castleandretail)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

