Connect with us

Weddings

Sign Up For A Fun Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Ogo and Kibe's Outdoor White Wedding Was Magical! Enjoy The Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

One Year of Love! Made Kuti & Inedoye’s Sweet Anniversary Messages Will Make You Melt

Weddings

Eunice & Samuel Met Through a Mutual Friend - Now, It's a Romantic Proposal in Bali

Weddings

Brittany & Kofi Found Love on Instagram! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

A Beautiful Tanzanian-Nigerian Love Story - Irene & Ayo Were Meant to be!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Loading! Toni Tones & Taye’s Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Have Us Counting Down

Weddings

Vincent met Deborah at a Restaurant Bar 4 Years Ago and Knew She Was 'The One'

Weddings

It Only Took 24 Hours After Their First Date For Abass to Propose to Habiba!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's The Starter Pack to a Weekend Filled With Love & Beauty

Weddings

Sign Up For A Fun Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there #BellaNaijaWeddings fam! Welcome to the Month of November.  💃🏻

It’s been an amazing year so far and as we draw closer to the end of the year, we are here to yet remind you that love is such a beautiful thing.  All thanks to the BellaNaijaWeddings Zone, we’ve compiled a rundown of sweet love stories, stunning inspos and thrilling videos to reinforce this fact. If you are up for a sweet and exciting weekend, then you’ve got to click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Love Happened After They Met at the Airport! Enjoy Ezinne & Uzodhu’s White Wedding Photos

Enjoy The Opulence of Culture in Ezinne and Uzodhu’s Vibrant Trad

Witness Love and Style in Full Display With Bukola & Kunle’s Civil Wedding Photos

Taf and Edu Met on Hinge and are Getting Hitched! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Damilola Fell In Love With a Chorister in Church – It’s Time to Meet #TheMacaulays!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php