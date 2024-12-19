FeelLikeAChildAgain: Ene Agada Reflects on the Christmas Morning Cleaning Rituals of Her Childhood

Dear Santa,

I hope this letter finds you well at the North Pole. As Christmas approaches, I’ve been thinking about the magical memories I made during the yuletide season as a child.

I remember waking up early one Christmas morning, feeling like it was the most special day of the year. The tree lights twinkled, the room filled with the sweet scent of my Mom’s special Christmas stew and fried chicken, and the sound of carols playing softly in the background. It was pure magic.

I recall spending hours helping my parents decorate the house, dust the window curtains, and singing along to festive tunes. The excitement of going to Church for carols and vigil on the eve of Christmas. The excitement of dressing up in a new dress and shoes, visiting our neighbours in the company of my siblings and getting monetary gifts and snacks.

As I grew older, the magic of Christmas never faded. Instead, it evolved, and I began to appreciate the joy of giving and sharing the holiday spirit with loved ones.

This year, I’d love it if you could bring some of that childhood magic back into my life. I’ve been trying my best to be good, despite various challenges and I’d be ever so grateful if you could make my Christmas wish come true.

Thank you for all that you do, Santa. You bring joy and happiness to children of all ages, and I feel lucky to have grown up with the magic of Christmas.

With love and appreciation,

Ene Agada.

