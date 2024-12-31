Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Shortbread Cookies? Raphiat's Lifestyle Butter-Only Recipe Has You Covered

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Grab the Popcorn & Stream These Nollywood Films Before 2024 Says Goodbye

BN TV Music

Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Celebrate God's Sweetness in "Adun" – Watch the Video

BN TV Music

Watch Tyla's Live Performance of "Push 2 Start" from Her South Africa Tour

BN TV Music

Joe Mettle Closes the Year with a Stirring Song of Thanksgiving

BN TV Music

Pelumi Deborah's Special Version of "Omo'ba" Will Speak to Your Spirit

BN TV Music

Listen to the Acoustic Version of Sunmisola Agbebi's "Koseunti"

BN TV Cuisine

Why Settle for Regular Jollof When You Can Try Velvety Foodies’ Asun Jollof?

BN TV Music

Luna Interviews Dad John Legend About His New Kids Album – And it's Absolutely Adorable

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Jackie Aina Reps Black Excellence at This Year's White House Christmas Party

BN TV

Craving Shortbread Cookies? Raphiat’s Lifestyle Butter-Only Recipe Has You Covered

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Did you know that making your own shortbread cookies at home is remarkably easy? It’s as simple as A, B, C! According to Raphiat‘s Lifestyle, the secret lies in using butter—never margarine or vegetable oil.

To create these delicious shortbread cookies, she uses a blend of butter, white sugar, brown sugar, condensed milk (which adds a rich, creamy flavour), flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking powder. After mixing the ingredients, she allows the dough to rest in the refrigerator for a while.

If you’re a fan of shortbread, this recipe is sure to delight. Not only are these cookies irresistibly tasty, but they also have a long shelf life.

Watch how she prepares them below!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php