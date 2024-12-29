Richard Mofe-Damijo and His Wife Jumobi Celebrate 24 Years of Love

Love, when nurtured with grace and gratitude, grows beautifully over time. Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is marking 24 years of marriage with his wife, Jumobi, by reflecting on the blessings that have kept them going strong.

24 and counting…Thanking God for His grace and mercy, which are sufficient to overcome it all. Happy Wedding Anniversary Abiks.

