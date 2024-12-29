Connect with us

Living Sweet Spot

Richard Mofe-Damijo and His Wife Jumobi Celebrate 24 Years of Love

Living Scoop

Christmas Left You Drained? Here's How to Recharge Before the New Year

BN TV Culture Living Style

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier's Touch [WATCH]

Inspired Living

Jade Osiberu Reflects on Her Bold Leap Into Nollywood in An Open Letter to Herself

Living Sweet Spot

We Asked BellaNaijarians What Christmas Means to Them, Read Their Replies

Beauty Culture Living

Adanna Madueke is Inspiring a New Era of Natural Hair Confidence Through "Crown Revival"

Living

Merry Christmas, BellaNaijarians! Wishing You Love, Joy & Jollof

BN TV Inspired Living

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

Inspired Living Scoop

See Photos from Toke Makinwa's Festive Praise Breakfast with Friends

Living

Flying Solo This Christmas? Here’s How to Create Your Own Holiday Joy at Home

Living

Richard Mofe-Damijo and His Wife Jumobi Celebrate 24 Years of Love

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Love, when nurtured with grace and gratitude, grows beautifully over time. Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is marking 24 years of marriage with his wife, Jumobi, by reflecting on the blessings that have kept them going strong.

Sharing a heartfelt message alongside pictures of him and his wife on Instagram, he wrote:

24 and counting…Thanking God for His grace and mercy, which are sufficient to overcome it all.

Happy Wedding Anniversary Abiks.

See how RMD celebrated their anniversary with his Instagram post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo)

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php