Flying Solo This Christmas? Here’s How to Create Your Own Holiday Joy at Home

It’s Christmas! The streets are buzzing with festive music, the smell of fried plantains fills the air, and families are coming together to celebrate. But what if you find yourself enjoying a quieter Christmas this year—no party invites, no large gatherings? Don’t stress at all. Christmas isn’t about the crowd; it’s about creating your own little moments of joy.

If you’re spending the holiday solo or keeping things low-key, here’s how you can turn your day into an unforgettable celebration. Grab a glass of wine, some fried chicken, and get ready to enjoy a Christmas that’s all about doing what makes you happy.

Start Your Morning with Intention

There’s something special about waking up on Christmas morning—the calmness, the excitement in the air, and the joy that comes with it. Start the day by setting a peaceful tone: enjoy your favourite breakfast, whether it’s fried plantain with scrambled eggs or a rich mug of hot chocolate. Put on a playlist of Christmas tunes, slip into your coziest socks, and let the holiday spirit settle in. It’s the perfect way to kickstart your Christmas.

Transform Your Home into a Christmas Wonderland

Even if you’re not hosting a gathering this year, your home can still radiate Christmas cheer. String some Christmas lights around the room, light a candle with a festive scent, and snuggle up in your fluffiest blanket. If you’re feeling extra, grab a small Christmas tree and hang a few ornaments. This is your personal wonderland—small touches like these can fill the space with holiday warmth.

Fried Meat is a Must!

This one is non-negotiable. Christmas without fried meat? No way! From perfectly crisp goat meat to crispy chicken, or fried turkey, make sure to have plenty to feast on. If you’re lucky, there may even be some pepper soup simmering away in the background. Pair it with your favourite chilled juice or wine, and you’ve got yourself a mini feast, just like any holiday should be.

Movie Marathon or Netflix & Chill—You Decide

Movies are the perfect companion when you’re flying solo for Christmas. Whether you’re watching holiday favourites like “Christmas in Lagos” or something that’s sure to make you laugh, like “A Naija Christmas,” you’ll be kept entertained for hours. Set up your own cinema at home: stock up on popcorn, grab some snacks, and settle in for a marathon. Chances are, you’ll end up watching more movies than you initially planned.

Treat Yourself to a Self-Care Day

If you’ve had a hectic year, now’s the time to pamper yourself. Run a hot bath, throw on a face mask, and slip into your Christmas PJs. Indulge in your favourite skincare routine—whether you’re aiming for that glowing skin or just want to feel refreshed. It’s all about self-love. And if you’re feeling extra festive, take a Christmas selfie to capture the moment (because why not?).

Host Your Own Private Christmas Concert

What’s Christmas without music? Turn your living room into your personal concert venue. All you need is your favourite jams—be it Burna Boy‘s “Bundle By Bundle“, or Wizkid‘s “Kese.” Dance like no one’s watching (because no one is), and let yourself feel the rhythm. With or without a full-on party, this is your time to shine. And if the power goes out, just grab a charged Bluetooth speaker and keep the good times rolling.

Dive into That Book You’ve Been Putting Off

This is the perfect time to finally get into those books you’ve been meaning to read. Whether it’s a romance novel, a thrilling crime story, or something lighthearted that’ll have you laughing out loud, books are the best escape. Christmas is the ideal time to immerse yourself in another world—so grab that book and enjoy the holiday at your own pace.

Be Spontaneous—Crash a Party or Two

If you’re feeling adventurous, take advantage of the Christmas spirit around you. Parties are happening everywhere—from a neighbour’s home to an unexpected gathering with friends. Get dressed up, flash your best smile, and show up with a cheerful “Merry Christmas!” You’ll likely be welcomed with open arms, great food, music, and lots of hospitality. Just don’t forget to bring some fried meat with you—it’s practically a Christmas essential.

