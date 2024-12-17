Excellence in Action: TECNO’s 2024 Milestone of Awards, Strategic Partnerships, and Purposeful Growth

As the curtain falls on 2024, it’s only fitting to pause and reflect on the moments that defined the year for TECNO. It was a year marked not just by milestones but by meaningful strides that showcased a deeper connection with users and a commitment to excellence.

From global recognition to game-changing partnerships, TECNO’s journey this year reaffirmed its position as a brand driven by purpose and not just performance.

In 2024, TECNO’s excellence was marked by notable industry recognitions that reflected its commitment to collaboration, innovation, and consumer engagement. It began in July with the Force of Collaboration Award at the TrendUpp Awards, spotlighting TECNO’s deep ties with creators, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and digital influencers. Rather than a one-off achievement, this award symbolised a sustained approach to partnerships that drive shared growth.

By September, TECNO’s momentum intensified with double wins at the Marketing Edge Awards—Outstanding Smartphone Brand of the Year and Outstanding New Product of the Year for the trailblazing TECNO CAMON 30. The TECNO CAMON 30’s win emphasised TECNO’s drive for delivering user-centric design and groundbreaking product excellence, solidifying its place at the forefront of smartphone innovation.

October brought another moment of glory with TECNO being crowned Most Outstanding Smartphone Brand in Consumer Engagement at the Brandcom Awards. This recognition, earned in the public sphere, validated TECNO’s approach to immersive activations and interactive consumer experiences. But it wasn’t just about performance—TECNO’s design prowess was equally celebrated.

The CAMON 30 won a Platinum Award at the Muse Design Awards, while the PHANTOM V Fold and PHANTOM V Flip secured Gold Awards at the French Design Awards. These accolades underscored TECNO’s ability to balance aesthetics with functionality, ensuring their devices perform well and feel exceptional in users’ hands.

While awards recognised excellence, partnerships built connections. TECNO’s collaboration with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire went beyond sponsorship, offering fans immersive watch parties across Nigeria and a deeper connection to the tournament.

But TECNO’s impact stretched beyond the pitch, with a pledge to renovate 100 football pitches across Africa. The first of these, located in Lagos, is nearing completion, providing young footballers a space to nurture their talent and chase their dreams.

In entertainment and technology, TECNO’s footprint grew even larger. The brand’s sponsorship of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) empowered filmmakers, supporting the Best Cinematographer category and inspiring creative storytelling with tools like the TECNO CAMON 30. On Nigerian Idol Season 9, TECNO championed emerging music stars, blending technology with creativity.

Pop culture took a bold turn with TECNO’s partnership with the Transformers franchise, resulting in the release of the striking TECNO SPARK 30 Pro Transformers Edition. The magic of technology also found its way into reality TV with TECNO’s partnership with Big Brother Naija (BBN), where the brand engaged housemates with two immersive tasks while offering viewers a chance to win big. Meanwhile, collaborations with Google and MTN ensured users enjoyed advanced app functionality and exclusive access to 5G-enabled devices, complete with data deals that connected them at high speeds.

Looking back, TECNO’s 2024 journey is one of purpose, progress, and people. It’s a story of how a brand can move from being a product maker to a partner in experiences. As 2025 beckons, one thing is certain—TECNO’s brilliance isn’t a moment in time. It’s a movement, and it’s far from over.

