Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu Honoured as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu has been honoured as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her outstanding contributions to the chemical sciences and her dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion.

Ijeoma is a leading figure in pharmaceutical research, serving as the Chair in Pharmaceutical Nanoscience at University College London. Her research career spans from the molecular design of novel pharmaceuticals to studying their practical applications. This includes creating nanosystems that deliver genes and peptides to the brain, drugs to the retina through eye drops, and systems that enhance the oral absorption of hydrophobic drugs.

In addition to her groundbreaking research, Ijeoma is the Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Nanomerics Ltd., a company that develops precision medicines aimed at reducing development costs, resources, and timelines.

Beyond her scientific achievements, she has been a passionate advocate for equality in science. She served as University College London’s Pro-Vice Provost for Africa and The Middle East and as the Provost’s Envoy for Race Equality.

Commenting on the honour, Dame Ijeoma shared:

I am beyond thrilled to receive this honour. In my wildest dreams, I would never have imagined it. I am very grateful and proud to have been recognised.

Her list of accolades includes being a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. She’s also received the Women of Outstanding Achievement in Science, Engineering, and Technology award, and she serves on Wellcome’s Board of Governors.