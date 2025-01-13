Kiza Dubai CEO Joe Osawaye to Deliver Keynote at the 6th UR³ Resilience Summit in Lagos!

In today’s dynamic world, resilience is paramount. Recognizing this critical need, renowned self-reengineering and communication coach, trainer, and speaker Stephanie “StephREDD” Kadiri is set to host the 2025 edition of her acclaimed annual Unveil, Review, Redefine & Relaunch (UR³) Conference. This event aims to empower individuals to cultivate resilience and navigate the complexities of life with confidence and purpose.

Taking place on January 24th and 25th at the Alliance Francaise Ikoyi Lagos, this year’s event, themed “M.O.V.E: Maintain Optimism, Visualise & Engage,” promises to empower individuals and professionals across all sectors to embrace transformation and not just survive, but thrive in the face of current challenges. Registrations are open here.

Now in its 6th edition, UR³ is a unique and impactful annual resilience summit that provides a dynamic platform for participants to engage in immersive workshops, thought-provoking keynotes, interactive talks, and personalized coaching sessions. Recognizing the increasing demands of our times, this year’s conference will be offered in both virtual and in-person formats, making it accessible to a global audience eager to cultivate the emotional, financial, and mental resilience needed to navigate the complexities of today’s economic landscape and a constantly changing world.

Now, more than ever, individuals need the tools and strategies to not only adapt but to excel in the face of uncertainty, says StephREDD. “I am thrilled to host the 2025 UR³ conference and foster a community of passionate professionals, entrepreneurs, and people in various phases of transition ready to embark on a journey of self-reflection and reinvention. This edition, we’re helping attendees to redefine their narratives, embrace their authentic selves, and relaunch with confidence and purpose throughout the year. Over the years, we’ve witnessed remarkable productivity gains and growth in companies that have empowered their employees with the tools and strategies provided at the UR³ Summit. We encourage companies to invest in their teams by giving them the gift of UR³ 2025 and watch them thrive! she added.

With her extensive experience in human resources, coaching, and compelling communication, StephREDD has guided countless individuals and organizations to unlock their individual and collective potential. She will be joined by an impressive lineup of thought leaders and industry experts, including:

Visionary Entrepreneur, Founder & CEO, KIZA Group Dubai : Joe Osawaye

: Ace Journalist, Life Coach & Chief Editor of TW Magazine : Adesuwa Onyenokwe

: Value Seller Mentor and TEDx Partner: Deepak Bajaj

Partner: Founder & CEO at Chelis Group : Dr. Tina Udoji

: Sales & Leadership Coach and CEO of TalentEquip : Victor Diali

: Founder of AQ Coaching : AbdulQadir Ali

: Digital Parenting Coach & Founder of LagosMums : Yetty Williams

: Founder, Kendor Consulting : Adora Ikwuemesi

: Founder & CEO Living Radiance Consults & Foshizi Tours : Ifeoluwapo Olanrewaju

: CEO of Graeme Blaque Advisory : Zeal Akaraiwe

: Finance Expert and Lead Coach at Smart Stewards : Sola Adesakin

: Member, Forbes Finance Council: Oluwatoyin Aralepo

Attendees will gain invaluable insights and practical strategies for navigating the complexities of personal and professional transformation, leaving equipped to:

Maintain Optimism: Cultivate a positive mindset and resilience in the face of challenges.

Visualise Success: Define goals and create a clear vision and action path to achieve your dreams.

Engage with Purpose: Connect with your authentic self and take decisive action for the present and the future.

Never Give Up!

Finish Strong!

Unveil Your Potential, Redefine Your Goals, and Relaunch Your Success in 2025!

The UR³ Conference offers a powerful opportunity to gain clarity, purpose, and a surge of renewed energy for the year ahead. Register here today and invest in yourself.

