Ayra Starr Wins 2025 MOBO Award for Best International Act

Big news for Ayra Starr: she has just won the 2025 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best International Act.

The ceremony was held today at the Utilita Arena Newcastle, the first time the MOBOs have taken place in the city. Comedian Eddie Kadi and media personality, Indiyah Polack, hosted the event.

Celebrating the best in Black music and culture, the MOBO Awards spotlight exceptional talent across Hip-Hop, Grime, R&B and Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Electronic/Dance, Alternative, Gospel, and African music.

This year is shaping up to be remarkable for Ayra Starr. Recently, she was featured in Issue 28 of Blanc Magazine, titled “Rule The World,” where she opened up about her journey and the role her family and friends played in building her confidence.