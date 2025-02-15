Connect with us

If Valentine’s Day Had a Face, It Would Look Like Chlöe Bailey in This Sequined Dress

Did Anita Ukah's Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Thinking About a New Hair Colour? Keke Palmer Says Do It!

Yemi Alade Drops a Red-Hot Look for Valentine's Season | See Photos

Coco Jones Brought Drama, Elegance & a Thigh-High Slit to the Grammys

Tems' Stunning Grammy Look is Black, Gold and Pure Glamour | See Photos

Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

Brown Leather, Gold Accents & A Whole Lot of Presence, Kiekie Owns This Look

Cynthia Erivo's Bold Pink & Green Look Has Us Obsessed!

This Look! Genevieve Nnaji Serves Iconic Glam in a Tiffany Amber's Black Dress

Dressed in a shimmering red sequin gown, Chlöe Bailey poses against a heart-shaped backdrop, perfect for her Valentine’s Day photoshoot.
3 hours ago

We still can’t get enough of Chlöe Bailey’s gorgeous Valentine’s Day photoshoot. Posed in front of a bold red heart backdrop with small blue arrows symbolising Cupid’s touch, she looks like a vision of love and romance.

Dressed in a shimmering red sequin gown that hugs her figure perfectly, Chlöe is simply breathtaking. The gown’s deep V-neckline adds a bold and sultry touch, while the off-shoulder design highlights her collarbone and shoulders, making the look even more enchanting.

Her hair falls in soft, voluminous curls, cascading down her back like waves. In some shots, it’s swept to one side, framing her face beautifully. In others, it flows freely over her shoulders, adding to the dreamy, romantic feel of the shoot.

This year’s Valentine’s Day felt extra special, with celebrity couples and entertainers filling our feeds with heartwarming messages and enchanting photoshoots. And Chlöe also made sure to leave us spellbound.

See more photos from her shoot below.

 

