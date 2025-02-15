If Valentine’s Day Had a Face, It Would Look Like Chlöe Bailey in This Sequined Dress

We still can’t get enough of Chlöe Bailey’s gorgeous Valentine’s Day photoshoot. Posed in front of a bold red heart backdrop with small blue arrows symbolising Cupid’s touch, she looks like a vision of love and romance.

Dressed in a shimmering red sequin gown that hugs her figure perfectly, Chlöe is simply breathtaking. The gown’s deep V-neckline adds a bold and sultry touch, while the off-shoulder design highlights her collarbone and shoulders, making the look even more enchanting.

Her hair falls in soft, voluminous curls, cascading down her back like waves. In some shots, it’s swept to one side, framing her face beautifully. In others, it flows freely over her shoulders, adding to the dreamy, romantic feel of the shoot.

This year’s Valentine’s Day felt extra special, with celebrity couples and entertainers filling our feeds with heartwarming messages and enchanting photoshoots. And Chlöe also made sure to leave us spellbound.

See more photos from her shoot below.