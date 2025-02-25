Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Introduces Tech Solutions to Support Survivors

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has introduced two new tech-driven solutions to improve access to support services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, as well as mandated reporters. These innovations aim to provide immediate assistance and ensure that crucial evidence is securely stored for legal proceedings.

This was announced in a statement by Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of Lagos DSVA, who emphasised the government’s commitment to tackling domestic and sexual violence.

The first initiative, called Ask INU (I Need You), is a WhatsApp-based AI chatbot designed to provide timely, confidential, and accurate information about available support services. By sending a message to 08128937058, users can discreetly access essential guidance, ensuring that survivors and those assisting them are empowered with critical knowledge of the resources at their disposal.

The second initiative is a Self-Reporting Tool available through the Domestic and Sexual Violence Case Management System (DSVCMS). This platform allows survivors and mandated reporters to submit case details and upload evidence such as pictures, videos, and medical reports. It serves as a secure storage system, ensuring that key evidence is preserved for legal action.

“This tool also allows users to upload crucial evidence, including pictures, audio or video recordings, and medical reports. Strengthening evidence collection and preservation is a vital step in ensuring swift and effective justice,” Oginni said.

To use this tool, individuals can visit lagosdsvcms.org and click on the “Report” tab to submit their information.

A major challenge in prosecuting domestic and sexual violence cases has been the loss of critical evidence. The agency noted that about 60% of survivors who initially had pictorial, documentary, or audio evidence of abuse either lost it, deleted it, or had it destroyed by their abusers. The DSVCMS Self-Reporting Tool now provides a secure way for survivors to store and retrieve their evidence when they are ready to take legal action.

“This intervention is particularly significant, considering that about 60% of survivors who originally had pictorial, documentary, or audio evidence of abuse either misplaced it, accidentally or voluntarily deleted it, or had their devices destroyed by their abusive partners. With this portal, survivors can securely store and retrieve their evidence when investigations commence or whenever they are ready to seek justice. The improved collection and preservation of evidence will play a key role in building survivors’ cases and strengthening the prosecution of domestic violence cases in Lagos State, an area that has previously faced significant challenges.’’

Finally, according to Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Lagos DSVA, these innovations reaffirm the state’s commitment to leveraging technology to break the culture of silence, provide seamless access to support, and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

