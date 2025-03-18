Phil’s Kitchen Shows Us How To Make The Best Buttery Turmeric Rice

Have you ever tried turmeric rice? It’s packed with flavour from turmeric, garlic, onions, and butter, and pairs perfectly with grilled chicken or any protein you like.

Phil’s Kitchen says it takes just five minutes to make, and she’s shared her simple recipe with us.

She starts by heating some vegetable oil and butter in a pot. Once the butter melts, she adds diced onions and garlic, letting them sauté until soft and fragrant.

Next, she stirs in a teaspoon of turmeric powder and lets it cook for about two minutes to bring out its aroma. Then, she adds washed rice, toasting it for a few minutes before pouring in water, stock, and salt. After letting it cook, the turmeric rice is ready to serve with your favourite protein.

Watch how to make it below.