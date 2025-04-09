Connect with us

Davido Talks New Album '5ive,' Family, Afrobeats & More on The Breakfast Club

Davido Talks New Album ‘5ive,’ Family, Afrobeats & More on The Breakfast Club

Ahead of his new album ‘5ive,’ Davido shares his thoughts on family, legacy and industry respect.
In just a few days, Davido’s fifth studio album, ‘5ive,’ will finally hit the airwaves — and we know you’re counting down just like we are. Ahead of the release on the 18th, the Afrobeats star has been busy promoting the project, going on tour, and sharing more about what fans can expect.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Davido sat down for an honest and engaging conversation about 5ive and more. He opened up about the unwavering support he’s received from his family, especially during some of his darkest moments.

The interview also touched on his relationships with fellow Nigerian artists like Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, as well as his international collaborations with stars such as Chris Brown.

Davido didn’t hold back as he shared his thoughts on the global Afrobeats scene, including how he sometimes feels overlooked and disrespected as a Nigerian artist on the world stage.

Watch the full interview below.

